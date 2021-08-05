Greenville’s Bobby Austell Inducted into South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame





The South Carolina Tennis Patrons Foundation and USTA South Carolina announced Aug. 2, Bobby Austell of Greenville and Chuck Hodgin of Sumter, who now resides in Birmingham, Alabama, are the 72nd and 73rd inductees into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame. They will be recognized at the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame Banquet on Nov. 20 at Wild Dunes on the Isle of Palms, South Carolina. About Bobby Austell Austell grew up in Spartanburg where he was a top youth player. He was ranked No. 3 in the state, played No. 1 in singles and doubles for Spartanburg High School, and was the team’s MVP and the MVP of show jumping. He later played number 1 in singles and doubles and was captain and MVP for Davidson College. He was also a semifinalist in the Southern Conference tournament. After college, Austell continued to play tennis while working in real estate development and banking. In 2004, he started as a volunteer coach for Christ Church’s boys’ tennis team, where his teams progressed to the A-AA finals and won 6 state titles in 12 of his 13 years as a coach. Austell also won several coaching awards, including the 2012 USTA South Carolina Coach of the Year. He also convinced the Kroc Center committee to add a tennis center and promised to raise the additional $1.2 million for the ground, building and courts. In addition to raising these funds, Austell became the president of the campaign for the entire Kroc Community Center, reaching its local goal of $13 million over a 7-year campaign. Opened in 2011, the Kroc Center includes a tennis center with a stadium court, eight clay courts, eight clay courts, and a community building, soccer field and campus. The community center plans to add five more courts, and Austell will lead the effort to raise the $500,000 needed to build the court. About Chuck Hodgin Hodgin, grew up in Sumter and is the son of Charles Hodgin, a tennis player, coach, teacher and Hall of Fame member. With his introduction, Hodgin will make history as the first father-son to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It was number 1 in South Carolina from 1972 to 1977. During that six-year span, he was also the No. 1 player in the South for four years and No. 2 in the South for two years. Once out of high school, Hodgin accepted a four-year tennis scholarship to the University of South Carolina, where he helped lead the team to the Sweet 16 in the 1978 NCAA Championships, playing No. 2 singles and doubles. He also had a 20-3 record, winning the team’s MVP award in 1980 and co-captaining the team from 1980-81. After completing his undergraduate studies at the UofSC, in 1981 he was awarded one of the 30 national NCAA grants for graduate research. Hodgin received his CPA license in 1984 and an MBA from UofSC in 1988. He was previously inducted into the City of Sumter Sports Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Sumter High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. The November 20 banquet will also induct the inductees of the 2020 Hall of Fame, Paul Pittman and Arthur Anastoupolo. For more information visit sctpf.org.

