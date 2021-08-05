Jackson Blake’s sense of hockey attracted the Carolina Hurricanes





Only one had a weight listed at less than 160 pounds UND commit Jackson Blake. No, it wasn’t the size that enticed the Carolina Hurricanes to select Blake in the fourth round last month with the No. 109 overall pick. Carolina’s assistant general manager Darren Yorke said it was Blake’s sense of hockey. “Jackson is incredibly smart,” Yorke said. “When he moves from the neutral zone to the attacking zone, he has the problem-solving ability to gain time and can hit the weak side. Doing all this when he’s not fully developed, in a tough competition, is what really attracted ( us to him). It probably won’t scare anyone here that we’re going for smart players and this guy fits that build.” Blake started the season with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. When the Minnesota prep season began, he returned to Eden Prairie High School to play his junior year. Blake led Eden Prairie to the state title and scored the overtime winner in the championship game. Then he went back to Chicago to finish the season. He won a second title there and scored the winning goal in the Clark Cup clincher against the Fargo Force. The Hurricanes explored Blake at both levels and noticed traits he carried from one league to the next. Yorke, who said the Hurricanes were particularly impressed with Blake’s five-on-five play, predicted that the dynamic attacker will excel at UND as a result. “The sense of hockey is something that we value a lot and I think if you have players who are very smart like Jackson you can see some of the little things that they take from high school hockey in Minnesota and it comes forward in the USHL,” York said. “The ability to buy time and solve problems is so important for a young player as he moves to the next level. “In Jackson’s case… when he goes from the USHL to the college level, the game almost slows down because of the speed at which he reads it.” Blake is scheduled to join UND in the fall of 2022 after playing with the Steel next season, his senior year. After being selected, Blake participated in a Zoom press conference with Carolina media. “This moment is crazy,” he said, wearing an UND polo shirt. “It hasn’t really started yet that I have been called up to such a great organization. I have no words now.” Blake said his father Jason, a former UND and NHL star, praised Carolina’s organization. “He said Rod Brind’Amour is one of the best coaches he’s ever seen and he wishes he could string them for him,” said Blake. Blake was one of three UND-bound players selected in the 2021 NHL draw. Incoming freshman defense Brent Johnson went to commit to the Washington Capitals in the third round and defender commit Nate Benoit went to the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round.

