Ferris hockey season tickets on sale





BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State University has announced that reserved season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 Bulldog men’s ice hockey campaign will go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Fans can guarantee seats to all 17 home games as the Bulldogs welcome a large number of opponents to the Ewigleben Ice Arena for the 47th season of the school’s collegiate hockey in Big Rapids, which is annually named one of the 10 best college hockey cities in the country . This year’s home schedule features opponents such as Western Michigan, Michigan State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and more as the Bulldogs return to the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA).



“Bulldog hockey fans create an atmosphere that over the years has made our arena one of the toughest venues in the country to play in for opponents,” said FSU head coach Bob Daniels. “It is hugely entertaining and we look forward to hopefully returning to full capacity next season as we begin our return to the CCHA.” Adult season tickets for the 2020-21 season remain at $225 with seniors (65+) along with FSU faculty/staff fees at $205 and a student pass (aged 3-17) at $115 plus all applicable fees. This year, all potential season ticket holders and previous season ticket holders of the 2019-20 season are encouraged to call the ticket office directly at (231) 591-2888 to ensure seats are available. Tickets will be emailed digitally after purchase. Season tickets remain on sale and must be purchased by September 10 at 5:00 PM ET. After that date, all unsold seats will be available for the general public to purchase once ticket sales for one match begin on September 13. All previous season ticket holders are encouraged to renew and reserve their seats as soon as possible. In addition, tickets for all current Ferris State students are currently selling for $65 plus fees with valid student identification until the price goes up on Sept. 4. Fans who purchase season tickets get to choose the seats of their choice, see a savings of more than $100 compared to buying tickets on game day, receive CCHA first-round playoff tickets if the Bulldogs postseason organize promotion, earn the first chance to purchase additional single game tickets for premium games and are also eligible for other special opportunities. All reserved season tickets must be purchased directly through the FSU Athletics Ticket Office located in the Ewigleben Sports Complex. As part of Bulldogs’ new online digital ticketing platform, tickets are emailed to customers at checkout and scanned at the gate on match day so fans don’t have to queue for tickets. The FSU office is currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) during the summer, with extended hours once the school year begins. For more information about subscriptions or to buy by phone, please contact the counter at (231) 591-2888. The Bulldogs, who have reached the NCAA Final Eight three times since 2012, will begin their 47th campaign next fall and may face one of the country’s toughest programs again as they look to make their fourth trip to the NCAA. tournament over the past decade. This year marks FSU’s 44th season of NCAA Division I hockey. The 2021-22 schedule is once again highlighted by matchups against most of Michigan’s in-state Division I opponents, including a non-conference home-and-home showdown against both Western Michigan and Michigan State. Coming season, the Bulldogs will also entertain challenging conference rivals in the new CCHA such as Minnesota State and Michigan Tech, as they host Miami (Ohio) to open the slate on October 2-3 in non-league action as part of a 17-game regular season home schedule. Since 2012, the Bulldogs have made three NCAA Tournament appearances and have advanced to the NCAA Final Eight three times. FSU has also won two conference regular season championships, along with capturing the WCHA’s Broadmoor Trophy once as the competition’s Final Five Champion. In addition to a Frozen Four berth and a national title game shown in 2012, FSU has also reached the regional finals and the last eight of the NCAA tournament in both 2014 and 2016.

