Helena Huskies 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Manage editor

After going 4-20 between 2016 and midway through the 2018 season, Richie Busby stepped in and turned Helena into a team vying for the championship.

Since four wins in 24 games, the Huskies have now gone 20-9 with a regional championship in 2019 and a second-place finish in the region in 2020.

Now the Huskies are entering the 2021 season hungry after COVID-19 hit their season harder than most teams last year.

Helena started the season 2-2 with two losses by six points or less, before being forced to lose consecutive games due to the virus before taking a forfeited win against Chilton County.

That left the Huskies off the field for three weeks in a row, but what hurt the most was the loss to rival Pelham, who went on to win the regional title.

Helena bounced back with three consecutive head-to-head wins to finish the regular season, giving the Huskies a second-place finish in the region before advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

However, the team felt like there was still a lot on the table and this year’s group is poised to take the team to the next level after seemingly getting better each year under Busby.

Helena will replace 15 players at the start of the season, but several key players will return on both sides of the ball for a team that only allowed 18.4 points per game last year and scored 24.

Offensively, the Huskies will focus on faster starts this season as they look to replace the team’s best running backs.

Senior quarterback Mac Turner returns to lead the charge with a year as a starter under his belt. His passing ability has improved thanks to both experience and a full offseason to prepare for as a starter, who was robbed of him last year.

His return should be key to the offense because of what it does to passing play with 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end JC Sivley also returning.

Sivley can be big in both the passing game and blocking the attack as a mismatch for most teams.

In addition to him, Ryne Berry, Miles Mitchell, Hunter Hale and Kasyn Bustamento will all return valuable minutes as players adding another option for Turner to get the ball.

Finding two targets to at least spread the ball to will be extremely important as passing play may have to pave the way early in the season.

The reason for that is the departures of both Kobe Hughes and Marquis Johnson, who both graduated after the split began the past two seasons.

The duo combined nearly 3,000 meters of offense between last year and the year before, leaving a big gap to fill.

However, Busby’s attack revolves around using a power run game and wearing down defenses to aid for late game success.

Kellen Hughes and AJ Horstead will be two juniors ready to take on that role, while Jordan Washington is also ready to make a splash as a sophomore.

They may be inexperienced, but Busby and the coaching staff have put in solid games and it’s hard to see that go away this year.

However, the offensive line will determine the success of this year’s attack.

With the loss of All-State lineman Seaburn Hines and two other starters, the Huskies have big gaps to fill at the position.

Trace Barnett and Reese Mims are the two leaders in the position who will return their starting experience, but others are still fighting.

That gap that it takes three more to fill a void in the offensive line is arguably the biggest gap in the team for the season, showing what is possible if they find the right pieces.

Defensively, the Huskies have put together one of the strongest groups in recent years, coming out of a season where they gave up 19 or fewer in six out of nine games.

Any position on the defensive side will return talent, but it’s especially the front seven that are particularly exciting.

Up front, Helena Brock Sissons will lose 79 tackles and 20 tackles for a loss, but the return of 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior Joel Logan will make up for that.

Logan will field one end of the line, while Connor Pugh will also return as starter.

Matthew Thompson will add depth to a finishing position, while Derrick Wilson, Xavier Guy, Bryan Holland, Cole Yarbrough and Connor Mcree will add depth to a deep and well-coached unit.

Under busby and defensive coordinator Jim Elgin, linebackers have been strong every season, and this year will be no different.

Both Iceberk Cave and Joseph Roberto are back after leading the team in tackles last season.

Cave made a total of 107 tackles and nine loss tackles last season and could be special to his senior year if he stays focused. Roberto wasn’t too far off that pace after a total of 76 tackles and two tackles for loss as a sophomore.

Those two are expected to lead the position, while Justin Yunke, Peyton Woodall and Nathan Thomason will add depth.

The secondary will be the least experienced unit on the defensive side, but the return of Bustamento and Kyle Tolbert will help, while Jackson Snyder also has some playing time to his credit.

Despite inexperience, the unit will go deep with Hunter Hale, Fletcher Taylor, Desmond James and Eli Ray expected to get work.

Prediction (7-3): Helena will go into this season determined to return to the top of the region after finishing second last year. To do that, the Huskies will have to get off to a better start. Another 2-4 start can’t happen, especially if the Huskies decide their own destiny, which they didn’t last year. One of the biggest reasons that matters is because of what lies ahead in the second half. Most of the teams’ tough games are in the early part of the schedule, while the second half should provide another strong chance to finish the season with four wins in a row. And when you know how Busby has coached this team over the years, it’s hard to see them blown out one night. Their style of play suits a hard-fought game, and that is unlikely to change this season. That said, Helena was a team in the second half under Busby, but starting faster will be key. The defense is so talented that if the offense can take advantage of opportunities early in the game and build a lead, it will be hard to see the defense giving them up. The pieces are there to make this team a postseason group, but a region title and deep postseason run will likely depend on the depth and players stepping on the offensive line.