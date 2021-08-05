Central DeWitt’s New Tennis Facilities Could Cost More Than $500,000 | Local news

DEWITT New tennis courts on Central DeWitt’s school campus may soon become a reality.

The school board approved plans on July 21 and a timeline for the new courts, which should be ready by early November if all goes according to those plans.

The recent move of Central DeWitts to the Mississippi Athletic Conference means the school has tennis as its new sports offering. And with that comes new home tennis courts.

Plans submitted to the school board last week include the addition of two more tennis courts, bringing the total to six, which is a requirement of all schools offering the sport in the MAC, said Jered Birt, director of Central DeWitt operations. .

The Central DeWitt tennis team hosted two boys’ non-conference tennis games in its first season.

The project is estimated to cost $454,400, but an addition of lights could push the final price tag to over $500,000. Bids received in the coming weeks will determine the exact cost.

The new runway layout will replace the current one on the east side of the Central DeWitt complex. It will feature the required six courts instead of the existing four, and the spacing between the courts will allow for high school competition for next year’s tennis season.

The plan is to open bidding on Aug. 5 after the Aug. 2 public hearing, District Superintendent Dan Peterson said. A contract could be awarded at the school board meeting on August 18.

Peterson said the plan is to paint the runways purple with a gray trim, but that won’t happen until next year, when higher temperatures work better with the paint.

The courts will be paid with Secure an Advance Vision for Education and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds, both of which are used by school districts for infrastructure and technology projects.

The school board unanimously approved the plans and timetable. The courses were designed by Origin Design, which employs school administrator Geoff Blandin. He abstained from voting.

Construction trade program gets a different ownership

The Central DeWitt Building and Trades program is putting the finishing touches on a house purchased three years ago that was used to teach skilled crafts. Students renovated it during those years, and now that it’s renovated, the neighborhood is ready to sell it, possibly as early as September, Peterson said.

Officials have found the next house for students to work on.

The school board approved a signed purchase agreement for 1145 First St. in DeWitt on July 21. The purchase agreement is for $90,000 with the seller, Kevin P. Roling.

Peterson expressed his gratitude to the seller for the asking price.

Id would like to thank the family who are willing to sell this to the school for a value, he said. (Especially) with where the market is now in DeWitt. It’s a great program for our kids.

Peterson suspected that if the class were to renovate the house, which is smaller than the first, the school could sell it for $160,000.

In other matters, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a new sex education and human development textbook for the eighth grade health class. The book can be viewed online at: https://my.mheducation.com/login. To view, enter “TeenHealth2021” as username and “MHEhealth21” as password. The book is called “Teen Health 2021” and it cost the district $8,778 to deliver the book to the class.

A staff report approved hiring authorized personnel including: Lenae McManus as a fourth grade teacher, Anthony Shelby as a high school health teacher, Christina Harrison as a second grade teacher, Martin Marshall as a boys’ basketball coach, Carl Small as assistant high school soccer coach, Anthony Green as an assistant high school boy track coach and Gabrielle Riordan as a first grade teacher. The board also approved the transfer of Abby Messerich from first grade teacher to kindergarten teacher. The board of directors approved the resignation of several graduate staff members, including Brian Higgins as assistant high school football coach, Bill Goble as fourth grade teacher, and Maureen ONeill as high school Spanish teacher and professional development counselor.

Approved hiring several support staff, including Donald Kearney as high school drumline coach, Amber Meek as chef at Ekstrand, and Jennifer Poell as high school chef. The board approved the transfer of Dawn Marcus to cook at St. Josephs School. It also approved the resignation of Larissa Krukow as bus driver, Aidan Connolly as high school drumline coach and Lori Hansen as high school cook.

Approved the staffing report which also lists a slew of job openings before the school year begins, including high school Spanish teacher, fourth grade teacher, high school cook, personnel specialist, bus driver, substitute bus driver, media specialist, sixth grade teacher, head of softball high school coach and many others.

Approved $420 in donations to the school of Benevity.

Approved priorities it will advocate for once the Iowa 2022 legislative session kicks off in January. The priorities were chosen by Peterson. These are: competitive wages, benefit package management, teacher recruitment and licensing, and additional state aid that adequately supports local districts’ efforts to plan, create and maintain world-class schools.