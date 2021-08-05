Basketball, hockey teams in schools are allowed again in the new school year

jpg, TN

Article content A veteran Sault Ste. High school coach Marie calls the return of competitive basketball and hockey to high school students a huge step for us for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Article content Dave Zagordo has been coaching teams at St. Marys College for over 20 years. He is currently the captain of the school’s senior basketball team. Encouraging vaccination numbers in June fueled Zagordos’ optimism that the sport would return after being sidelined since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We were just waiting for the Ontario government to give us some sort of direction and guidance, he told The Sault Star on Wednesday. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Wednesday that the two sports would return in a funding announcement on Wednesday, a day after the provincial government gave the nod to outdoor sports. Basketball and soccer tryouts could begin on August 30. Zagordo, who also heads the Sault Ste. Marie Mens Athletic Association, awaits more information from the government on how the sport will be played in high school. He knows that a shortened season could be a possibility, as well as that student athletes should wear masks. To get back into some of the activities they love to do I think it’s crucial especially for their mental wellbeing and to just be around teammates and exercise and just get out of the COVID norm which everyone is a bit stuck in, Zagordo said. He is particularly disappointed with the group 12 students who graduated in June and were unable to attend their senior year of high school. Zagordo also regrets the missed opportunity for group 9 students who started their secondary education in September 2020 and wanted to play for a school team.

Article content It’s a global pandemic, he said. It’s not just in Sault Ste. Mary. It’s something everyone goes through. An inspector of education from the Algoma District School is encouraged by the county’s decision to bring back sports and clubs. We are pleased that more sports and extracurricular activities are being considered in the coming school year as it will help our school communities get a sense of routine and return to schedules and activities that are more familiar and normal, Joe Maurice said in an email . The UK public administration will meet with health units, school boards and athletics associations to establish a plan around sports activities that will help keep students and staff safe and protected, he adds. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said feedback was being sought from public health units and sports associations about resuming hockey and basketball. We think that with a combination of screening, quick access to testing if someone develops symptoms, high vaccination rates in our communities and hand hygiene, and so on, all the basic protocols we want to have to keep our schools safe, it’s reasonable to have both basketball and hockey. to continue, Moore said. All major mandates will be in place to protect children who participate in these sports. He acknowledged that there is still a chance that COVID-19 could be transmitted between players.

Article content It’s a risk-mitigating strategy, Moore said. There is never a complete elimination of risk, but we think it’s sensible, we think it’s reasonable and we definitely want our kids to be able to participate in these sports. The provincial government does not require vaccinations for students. Lecce told reporters at an online event that they well respect the choices individuals will make. At the same time, we can be strong advocates of vaccines as a safe way to reduce risk and allow for a more normal return to the classroom, and frankly, a more normal September and fall and beyond. Moore said he did not anticipate any difference in school activity participation between vaccinated and unvaccinated students. There should be no barriers or stigmatization of children who have not received a vaccine in any way during normal activities throughout the school year, he said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school sports have been suspended since March 2020. Meanwhile, Lecce said all classrooms in Ontario schools without mechanical ventilation systems will have a self-contained HEPA unit when students return this fall. He said schools across the province will have air quality improvements to enable children to return to personal learning. Our actions to improve classroom air quality will give families peace of mind that we are acting and investing and doing everything humanly possible to ensure that our schools open safely as we have in the past and we are keeping them open for the good of children now and in the future, he said.

Article content Ontario had the longest interruption of personal classes in Canada. About 70 percent of schools in the county have mechanical ventilation, and nearly all of them have had their systems assessed or recommissioned to optimize airflow. About 92 percent use higher-quality filters and replace them more often, and run their systems longer, and 87 percent have increased their fresh air intake, Lecce said. In the schools without mechanical ventilation, Lecce said 50,000 standalone HEPA units are already in use, and $25 million in funding announced Wednesday will buy 20,000 more for each classroom. Lecce said it will also be enough for all other learning spaces, such as gyms, libraries, portable computers and childcare areas within schools. Every kindergarten for juniors and seniors will have a HEPA unit, regardless of the school’s ventilation system, because those kids don’t have to wear masks, Lecce said. Schools are also encouraged to keep as many windows open as possible to improve airflow or to take classes outside, he said. Both the NDP and Liberals have called for smaller classes, which was not included in the back-to-school plan. The plan includes the return of extracurricular activities, field trips, meetings, the use of instruments in music class, relaxed rules for using shared spaces such as libraries and cafeterias, and an ongoing requirement for students in grades 1 and above to wear masks indoors. wear .

Article content Ontario reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Wednesday. The health ministry says seven of those deaths occurred between December and February and are being added due to a data cleanup. The new cases were based on more than 17,100 tests completed in the past day. There are 108 people in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness and 76 patients are on a ventilator. More than 60,094 doses of vaccines were administered the previous day, for a total of more than 19.6 million. Provincial data shows that 99.5 percent of all ICU admissions with COVID-19 from mid-June to mid-July occurred in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, and nearly 96 percent of related deaths fell in the same group. Lecce told reporters that the Conservative government will follow Moore’s direction if the federal government calls elections during the school year. Schools often organize polls where the public comes to vote. [email protected] On Twitter: @Saultreporter with files from Canadian Press

