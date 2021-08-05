What channel is Steelers vs. Cowboys to see today? Time, TV Schedule for NFL’s Hall of Fame Game





The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game was supposed to take place annually, but in the past decade, the event has only been held once. In 2011, it was canceled due to the NFL lockout. In 2016, the game was canceled due to poor field conditions “solidifying and rubber” field paint To be precise. And last year, the NFL canceled the entire preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That included the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and the induction ceremony. Now the league returns to Canton, Ohio and the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to see two of its legendary franchises compete in a preseason matchup. The Steelers take on the Cowboys as each team makes its seventh appearance in the Hall of Fame Game. We probably won’t see either team play their starters for long, if at all. Dak Prescott will be out for the Cowboys as he sustains a shoulder injury and Ben Roethlisberger is unlikely to play much. Nevertheless, NFL fans will enjoy this moment as an opportunity to do something they haven’t done since the Super Bowl ended in early February, watch some live football. Sporting News shows you how to pit the Steelers and Cowboys against each other in the unofficial start of the 2021 NFL season. IYER: Potential Hall of Famers Ranking on Each NFL Squad What channel is Steelers vs. Cowboys to see today? The Hall of Fame Game will air on Fox in 2021. The game was previously broadcast on NBC, but Fox now owns the rights to it. That means we should see Fox’s top team of Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentary), and Erin Andrews (sideline) on the line; However, Buck was named in the Hall of Fame as the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award recipient, so that could have an impact on the broadcast team. Streamers can watch the match via Fox Sports Live, the Fox Sports app or with fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial. Start time NFL Hall of Fame Game Date: Thursday 5 Aug

Thursday 5 Aug Time:8 p.m. ET The 2021 Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is located next to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The stadium is named after the legendary former Saints owner, Tom Benson. MORE: Top 30 Rookies to Trust in Fantasy Football Leagues TV Schedule for Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inauguration ceremony will be one for all ages. In addition to the 2021 Hall of Fame class, the NFL is swearing in the 2020 centennial class after the event was postponed last year due to the COVID pandemic. The 2020 class includes the following players, coaches and staff: Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bill Cowher, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson, Alex Karras, Troy Polamalu Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Paul Tagliabue and George Young. Meanwhile, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn, Drew Pearson and Charles Woodson will be in the 2021 class. Here’s the full TV schedule for the weekend events. Event Date Time (ET) Channel Hall of Fame game Thursday 5 Aug 8 pm Fox, fubo TV Inauguration Ceremony of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020 Saturday 7 Aug. 6:30 pm NFL Network, fuboTV Inauguration Ceremony Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 sunday 8 aug 7 p.m. NFL Network, fuboTV Both the Steelers and Cowboys will play four preseason games this season because of their participation in the Hall of Fame Game. Every other NFL team will play three games after the league cut its preseason schedule from four to three. Date Opponent Time (ET) August 5 Cowboys 8 pm August 12 at Eagles 7:30 pm August 21 vs. lions 7:30 pm August 27 at Panthers 7:30 pm Cowboys Preseason Schedule 2021 Date Opponent Time (ET) August 5 Steelers 8 pm August 13 at Cardinals 10 p.m. August 21 vs. Texans 8 pm August 29 vs. Jaguars 1 o’clock in the afternoon

