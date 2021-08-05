Garfield NJ wheelchair racer heads to Tokyo





In less than a month, at the shot of a gun,Gianfranco Iannotta and his wheelchair will burst off the starting line like one at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, his arms pumping furiousoff the track. It’s a very fast thing. You get off the line and you get a lot of adrenaline,” the Garfield resident said in an interview last week. “A lot of hard, fast pushing. Iannotta, 27, has competed in hundreds of races around the world. Now, for the second time, he has been chosen to represent Team USA in the Paralympic Games, which begin on August 24. Quick start with a bangof initial strength to propel him are what Iannotta does best.Hecan reach 25 mph powered by muscles tightened through daily exercise at locations such as Overpeck County Park in Bergen County. In Tokyo, hell battles in the 100- and 400-meter events, starting on August 27. He has competed in longer events, but the quick speed gain of a sprint is his favorite. Iannotta won gold in the 100m and bronze in the 400m in his first go-around at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiroin 2016. Born in Passaic to the son of Franco and Luz Iannotta, Iannotta graduated from Garfield High School in 2012. He attended Bergen Community College in Paramus, where he studied history. It was his father’s love of sports that led him on this path. 2004,he joined the New Jersey Navigators, an adaptive sports team whose members range from elementary school to early 20s with various disabilities, such as cerebral palsy or spina bifida, which is Iannottas’ disability. The team had him try a variety of activities, including archery, swimming, shooting, table tennis, basketball and track and field. He found that he was better at athletics than any other sport. Through the Navigators, he met Jimmy Cuevas, who remains his coach to this day. Cuevas called Iannotta very competitive in 2016 as they prepared for Rio. Probably about 1% of athletes who try for the US team make it to that level, the coach said. Ready for the Olympics?:Here’s a complete list of Tokyo athletes with New Jersey ties Up to $600 million for disabled NJ students:NJ will spend up to $600 million to expand education for students with disabilities, Murphy says In a profile published on the website of the International Paralympic CommitteeIannotta said he was encouraged to participate in sports by his parents, who wanted him to be around other children with disabilities. “I hated it at first,” he told the committee. “I really didn’t want to do anything. Then something clicked.” The chair he drivesdown the track is built for speed: it’s lightweight and low to the ground with the wheels on top pointing inward, like the curvature of a race car modified to handle high-speed turns. They are long chairs. There are two wheels on the side and one wheel on the front. The braking and steering mechanisms are different from a regular wheelchair, he said. Story continues below the gallery It steers with a lever that operates the front wheel. Wheelchairs used by track and field athletes like Iannotta cost thousands. For a normal racing wheelchair, that’s about two grand, and that doesn’t include the wheels. The wheels are carbon fiber and cost another two grand. That is a chair made of aluminum. If you get a seat made of carbon fiber, that’s a lot more than that, he said. Iannotta won a silver medal in the 100 meters at the 2019 World Championships, as well as a bronze medal for the same event in 2017, a bronze medal in 2013, and a silver medal in the 200 meters in 2013. He wanted the Paralympic Games to receive as much attention as the Olympics. Still, the games will be on TV and Iannotta is happy to be an inspiration to others, although he doesn’t want his disability to be the reason people watch him. “I don’t want to be great because I have a disability. I want to be great because I’m doing this,” he said. Gene Myers is a reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the top news from your local community, subscribe or activate your digital account today. E-mail:[email protected] Twitter:@myersgene

