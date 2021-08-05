Starting pitcher Max Scherzer wins his debut with Los Angeles Dodgers, strikes out 10 at Houston Astros

LOS ANGELES — The cheers grew louder, more exuberant, longer. And so Clayton Kershaw turned to Max Scherzer and told him what had quickly become apparent.

“Give them what they want.”

In his 14-year Major League career – a career that included three Cy Young Awards, two no-hitters and one World Series championship – Scherzer had never received a call-up. Not one he could remember, at least. But he got one on Wednesday-evening, during his debut in Los Angeles Dodgers, after limiting the formidable and loathed Houston Astros to two runs in seven sterling innings in a 7-5 victory.

At the behest of Kershaw, another three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer leapt from the dugout of third base, tapped the front of his new cap and saluted a sold-out crowd of 52,274 people with an outstretched right arm, a fitting apex to a superlative first impression.

“This is what you live for,” said Scherzer. “You live to pitch in front of 50,000 people going crazy.”



Scherzer gave up five hits, walked one batter and collected 10 strikeouts – three of which were against Jose Altuve, which delighted the largest crowd to watch a baseball game in 2021 for the second night in a row.

The 37-year-old right-hander threw his fastball an average of 95.2 mph, a full tick faster than his previous high this season. The adrenaline coming from a rough atmosphere certainly contributed to that, but Scherzer also attributed the increase to fully recovering from the triceps injury that prompted him to skip a start leading up to the trade deadline.

Scherzer generated 10 swings and misses with that fastball, but it was an effective curveball, he said, that opened everything up.

“From the moment I got to the ballpark, we got to the ballpark. You could just see that height, anticipation of our guys,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “The buzz in the crowd from the first pitch, he who climbed the mound, donned the Dodger” [home uniform] for the first time — he delivered. He delivered. Just the intensity. It was so much fun. And it was just really cool to see the crowd sniff it and want him to finish that seventh inning.”

Scherzer returned to the dugout in the middle of the sixth inning after throwing 89 pitches, but Roberts was just offering encouragement at the time. Scherzer had retired 17 of 20 batters since giving up a home run in the first inning to Michael Brantley, and Roberts didn’t necessarily think twice about letting Scherzer come back for the seventh, although the Dodgers will rely heavily on him in these next few months.

Scherzer led off the seventh with a first walk to Kyle Tucker, who later cut the Astros deficit in half with a two-run homer in the ninth inning off of Kenley Jansen. But Scherzer made quick work of Robel Garcia and Jason Castro. On his 109th pitch, which coincided with his season high, Scherzer had pinch-hitter Chas McCormick, his last batter, hurl through a 96 mph fastball, completing seven innings for the seventh time this season and lowering his ERA to 2.75 to fail.

“With everything at stake, the way the crowd was — that was an adrenaline rush to come here,” Scherzer said. “Try not to do too much. Just pitch my game, get out there and do what I can, and just try to navigate the lineup. The attack went off tonight.”

Scherzer took advantage of two home runs from Mookie Betts and another from AJ Pollock, but it was his performance that spoke volumes about what he can contribute in the future.

The Dodgers — 65-44 but still 3 1/2 games behind the San Francisco Giants in first place in the National League West — are suddenly in trouble with their starting pitching. Trevor Bauer is on administrative leave and is being separately investigated by MLB and the Pasadena City Police Department following allegations of sexual assault. Kershaw is suffering from a forearm infection that has kept him out since the beginning of July and is currently not throwing. Neither does Tony Gonsolin, who is on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. And Danny Duffy, who took over from the Kansas City Royals last week, may not be available until September.

Those concerns were at the heart of the motivation behind sending an impressive package of prospects to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner last week. The Dodgers’ desperate need for starting depth was illustrated earlier Wednesday with the signing of four-time All-Star Cole Hamels, who has only made one start since the start of the 2020 season and is still building arm strength.

But Scherzer is the one the Dodgers will rely on in October.

“We have to get there first,” Roberts noted, “and he’s a very big part of that process.”