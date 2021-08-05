How Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famers Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher Formed a Lasting Bond

PITTSBURGH — More than 6,600 days after Troy Polamalu hesitantly answered a Pittsburgh area code call to begin his NFL career, he and the coach who helped make the call will enter the next phase of their storied careers.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Polamalu and Bill Cowher will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Canton, Ohio, becoming the first duo of player and coach to draft him to enter the same class .

“You wouldn’t take my call when I lined you up because you didn’t like the area code 412,” Cowher joked as he interviewed Polamalu after security received the famous knock from HOF president David Baker in February 2020.

“It’s related to bad weather,” Polamalu replied with a laugh. “Snow in April, you know all those good things. I wasn’t that excited about that. I didn’t know it was going to be my home, my family, myself.”

A working relationship that started when Polamalu was 21 has grown into a friendship between the coach and his former player, one that makes the double introduction even more special.

“He helped me develop and helped me into adulthood and really played a big father figure role in my life, just like [former defensive coordinator Dick] LeBeau,” Polamalu said. “To get that confidence in you, through a Hall of Fame coach. He’s also from Pittsburgh, and he really embodies that working-class mentality too. Not only to be such an influence earlier in my career, it’s an honorable virtue that Pittsburgh stands for, a work ethic.”

However, their bond was hardly instantaneous. Polamalu struggled during his 2003 rookie season as Cowher tried to put his first-rounder in a variety of roles, initially trying to get him into tightly defined positions. By finishing the season without an interception or start, Polamalu’s confidence was low.

“That rookie season was also the moment for me when I started to doubt my goal and whether or not football was for me or not, because my rookie season was not fun, and it was not very successful at all,” Polamalu said. “So after the rookie season, I kind of had a real conversation with myself that was like, ‘Listen man, either you go all the way or you go all out, because if you’re not all in, there might be no career.’ “

That was a turning point – both in his relationship with Cowher and in his career.

“Troy took a year to develop and adapt to the competition,” said Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II. “Bill helped him with that. I know Troy appreciates that and it’s part of their relationship.”

Bill Cowher and Troy Polamalu spent only five years together on the Steelers, but have remained friends ever since, entering the Hall of Fame together. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

They were together for three more years, but Polamalu and Cowher found a rhythm that maximized Polamalu’s ability and brought the two men closer together.

“As humbling as it was, if I hadn’t gone through the process of shaping, to have really gone through the furnace of adversity and doubt and really attacked that in a way that is calculated, methodical and not in an emotional way Polamalu said: “It was like I had to do this the right way and that it paid off. Because that paid off, it kick-started the rest of my career.”

In 2004, Polamalu earned the starting strong safety job over Mike Logan, exploding for five interceptions and 97 combined tackles. Cowher and LeBeau found the right combination of discipline and freedom that allowed Polamalu to maximize the innate skills that set him apart.

“I remember the more you got to know Troy, there was a reason behind the things he did,” Cowher said. “…When Troy was on the field, you didn’t want to keep him in line. You wanted him to play. If he was uncomfortable, it made me uncomfortable. We gave him a lot of leeway, which is why he goes into the Hall of Fame — he’s a very special player. A very special person.”

After a 15-1 season in 2004, Polamalu helped the Steelers to their fifth Super Bowl in the 2005 season. He became known for his flowing locks that protruded from under his helmet and his ability to transform from a gentle enigma into a ball-hawking predator. on the field.

Cowher resigned in 2007, and Polamalu continued to build on his Hall of Fame resume with another Super Bowl win in the 2008 season and by making seemingly improbable plays—like Titans quarterback Kerry Collins’ 2010 flying superman tackle. Polamalu now describes as taking a “calculated risk”.

“Incredible instincts,” former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning said of Polamalu. “Defensive coaches want you to do a certain thing, right? You’re supposed to be in this position, that’s how defense is set up. Well, with Troy, that was kind of out the window. To be here, he could see the ball would go there. And he gets there and I’m like, ‘No, he shouldn’t be there.'”

From a rocky start to a player who redefined the safety position, Polamalu will enter the Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Centennial Class alongside Cowher during a weekend that will also feature the introductions of three other Steelers — Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn and Donnie Shell.

“It helps define my career,” Polamalu said of the introduction. “I’ve been surrounded by a lot of Hall of Fame people in my life — clearly drafted by a Hall of Fame coach. I’ve already played with two Hall of Fame football players, it’s an indication of my career, as well as being surrounded by Hall of Fame people. And I’ve been very grateful for that.”