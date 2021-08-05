Sports
Olympic hockey coach comes from White Bear | News
White Bear Lake resident Joel Johnson was named coach of the U.S. women’s hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics six weeks after being named coach of the University of St. Thomas.
“It’s an incredible honor to be given this opportunity because as an athlete or coach it just doesn’t get any more special than representing your country at the highest level,” Johnson said in a press release. “I am very humbled and consider it a privilege to work with what I know will be a great group of athletes and staff as we prepare for Beijing 2022.”
Johnson has been a defensive coach for the University of Minnesota women’s team for 11 years and helped the Gophers win six NCAA titles.
He held the title of interim head coach of the Olympic team a few months before the Olympic Committee made it official on Thursday.
Johnson is also the head coach of Team USA for the IIHF World Championship scheduled for August 20-31 in Calgary, Alberta. He coached Team USA to championships in the 2018 Four Nations Cup and the 2019 IIHF World Championships.
Johnson was named to the St. Thomas position in June, stating that the Tommies program has “a great foundation for success, and I look forward to building on that.”
He added, “I believe St. Thomas is uniquely positioned to attract and develop the very best student athletes, not just from the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, but from across North America. The excellence in educational opportunities combined with the experience on campus is unique and exceptional.”
St. Thomas plays in Division III and has been one of the best MIAC teams for years. St. Thomas was forced out of the MIAC last year due to his dominance over smaller rivals in most sports.
Johnson and his wife Shannon have a son, Jacob, and a daughter, Megan, who played hockey for Mahtomedi High School and currently plays for Bethel University.
Johnson played in hockey, football, and baseball at Bethel University. He began his coaching career as head of Bethel’s men’s hockey and women’s soccer teams.
