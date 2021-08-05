The Orioles played such a game on Wednesday to make you happy they have a day off

Hello friends.

Last night the Orioles game was the kind of game that makes you happy with a day off today. After seeing a bullpen glitch that started in the fifth inning due to Matt Harvey’s early departure from the game and continued into the seventh, I’m ready for a day off. There was poor pitching, bad luck and poor defense all combined into one big vintage Orioles mess in 2021.

If you want the scoop on more of the not-so-nice totals in a game the Orioles once led 3-0 before losing 10-3, check out Paul Folkemers’ recap.

Dumb games like last night are the kind that make me feel like if I have to see that crap, the Orioles might as well get the #1 pick for everyone’s problems. That’s not how things are at the moment. The Orioles, 38-69, went in on Wednesday with six losses less than the worst MLB Diamondbacks. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: It’s going to be hard to outdo those guys.

The other teams battling for the #2 spot that the Orioles currently occupy also lost Wednesday night. The Twins dropped a 6-5 game against the Reds. The Pirates lost a game 4-2 to the Brewers. And closest to the Orioles, just half a game behind them for yesterday’s games, the Rangers were also losers, falling 2-1 to the Angels. It will also be hard to outsmart some of those guys.

There are many people who are more optimistic than I am in Birdland. The other night after the Ox won the season opener against the Yankees, I posted a poll on Camden Chat’s Twitter account asking if the Orioles would exceed their then-time pace of 59-103 or not. 63.5% of voters thought the Orioles would pass, with 60 or more wins. That seemed generous to me at the time and the last two losses didn’t make 60+ wins more likely. But then I’m a known downer.

Not that it’s hard to be a downer when you look at the remaining Orioles schedule. They had a soft piece coming out of the All-Star intermission. Reality returned with the just-concluded Yankees series. There are a ton of AL East games coming up to close out the season, and as we all know, those teams are all better than the Orioles and fighting for post-season seats. The East Glove continues after the day off on Friday, while the Ox host the Rays.

Around the blogOsphere

Diplan, Knight last to be shot in bullpen for Orioles; Anderson, Leyba nominated for assignment (Baltimore Baseball)

The Orioles-roster’s merry-go-round turned again yesterday, with Domingo Leyba and Shaun Anderson being ejected, while relievers Marcos Diplan and Dusten Knight joined the party.

Hyde on rotation, Alexander and Tyler Wells, and new relievers (Roche School)

The fans of Tyler Wells hoping for his speedy return will have to wait at least another day as he remains day to day after some soreness throwing a live BP.

In so many ways, the Orioles can still only dream of a prospect like Yankee Luis Gil (The Baltimore Sun)

Jon Meoli delved into Tuesday’s Yankees starter making his MLB debut prospect Luis Gil. He notes Gil is different from most Os prospects in two ways: he throws really hard, and he signed for $90,000 from the Dominican Republic seven years ago. Even if the Orioles found a Gil-like player in their signing class this year, we won’t see him until 2027 or 2028. It’s still a long time from now.

Orioles Birthdays and Anniversaries

Today, in 2019, Jonathan Villar struck out for the cycle in a 9-6 loss to the Yankees. The pitchers of Os allowed five homeruns for the Yankees in the game, setting a new record of ten consecutive games with multiple homeruns allowed.

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2001 reliever John Wasdin and 1977-78 pitcher Nelson Briles.

Is today your birthday? Congratulations! Your birthday buddies for today are: writer Guy de Maupassant (1850), astronaut Neil Armstrong (1930), basketball hall of the famous Patrick Ewing (1962) and filmmaker James Gunn (1970).

On this day in history…

In 1620, the Mayflower set out from Southampton, England, although the famous voyage came later. On this occasion it only reached Dartmouth before docking due to a leak in the companion vessel Speedwell.

In 1864, Admiral David Farragut led the United States Navy to victory at the Battle of Mobile Bay. Farragut ordered his ships to rush through a minefield with an order known as: Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead!

In 1926, Harry Houdini escaped from an underwater tank in which he was submerged for 91 minutes. It is recognized today as his greatest escape.

In 1962, Nelson Mandela was sent to prison in South Africa, where he was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to overthrow the apartheid state. He was released in 1990. Elsewhere in the world, Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her home on the same day.

And so it is in Birdland on August 5. Have a safe Thursday.