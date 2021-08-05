Ranking of the Iowa football road trips I’m most excited about as the new Hawkeye beat writer

Leah Vann poses at the Iowa football training facility in 2017 while working as a staff member for the Mason City Globe Gazette. She will join The Gazette’s sports team on January 11, about Hawkeye football. (Chris Zoeller/Mason City Globe Gazette)

IOWA CITY I went to one game in 2019 in the Big Ten country Northwestern vs. Michigan State at Ryan Field.

At the time, I was a graduate journalism student at Northwestern living in downtown Chicago, exploring all the experiences my new school had to offer with my roommates. It wasn’t a good year for the Wildcats, who fell to the Spartans 31-10 and didn’t score a touchdown until two minutes were left in the game.

But I remember the experience. The field was smaller, more intimate than I was used to, and there were some cunning food trucks under the stands. Asian food at a football match? Strange flex, but ok.

I’ve been all over the Big 12. I went to Texas for undergrad, so I showed the image of my heartbroken face on national television at Darrell K Royal and traveled to the Cotton Bowl for Oklahoma’s annual Red River Rivalry.

My best friend went to Texas Tech for a year, so I had too much whiskey coke and watched the flying tortillas at Jones AT&T Stadium. I grew up in Fort Worth, so I’ve seen TCU play in the Mountain West and the Big 12. I actually went to Jack Trice Stadium because I found cheap tickets to see Iowa State play in Texas while I lived in Mason City.

In the spirit of SEC expansion, I will also admit that I went to a Texas A&M game at Kyle Field and almost lost my balance with all the cult-like waving and cheering from the Aggie fans.

But what excites me most as an Iowas new beat writer is the raucous, devoted fanbases, rivalry trophies, and unique culture of the Big Ten. And the return of the rivalry game Cy-Hawk in conferences.

There are five away games on the schedule, so here are the rankings I’m most excited about, based on the college town’s treasures, matchday’s experience, and opponent’s difficulty.

1. Wisconsin, October 30

This matchup is expected to be the battle of the Big Ten West, so if you have two rowdy Midwestern fans with a lot at stake, Madison, Wis., will undoubtedly be my top pick.

From what I’ve read, over 80,000 fans will jump to the song Jump Around and shake the stadium. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the tradition is actually: started in 1998, when the song came out of the loudspeaker at the start of the fourth quarter in a tough game against Drew Brees-led Purdue Boilermakers. The Badgers won that game and the Rose Bowl, and when the stadium was renovated in 2003, an engineer was hired to make sure it could withstand the jump.

Camp Randall is also known for its vulgar chants, which is what I’m all here for.

I’m told that Mickies Dairy Bar is the place to go for an early Saturday morning breakfast before the 11am kickoff, and the tailgate lingers around Regent Street. It may be too cold to view the beautiful Memorial Union Terrace, which overlooks Lake Mendota, but I’ll try. I also can’t go to Wisconsin without the local beers and brats. I’ve been told that State Street Brats is the place for both.

To top it all off, it’s Halloween weekend. It must get weird.

2. State of Iowa, September 11

Hate me if you will, Iowa fans, but my case here is judging by how easily I received Ames trash on Twitter, I know you guys are salivating for the return of this rivalry. The stakes are high and the hype is real, as the state of Iowa is expected to not only compete for a Big 12 title, but potentially make it to the College Football Playoff. This could be the ultimate showdown between two high caliber runners in the state: Breece Hall and Tyler Goodson.

As a journalist rooted in good stories, I expect this to be a nail biter.

Rumor has it that Hickory Park is the place to be for BBQ, but I’ve gotten mixed reviews. I’m a Texan so I’m skeptical but the ice cream should be good. Stomping Grounds is the place to go for pre-game coffee, according to our lifestyle reporter, Elijah Decious, and I’m excited to try Great Plains Pizza, which apparently has a wheat crust served with honey. Both Decious and Erin Jordan, our investigative reporter, highly recommend it.

I’ve heard that the bars on Welch Avenue can get wild on match weekends and that if the Cyclones win, Sweet Caroline will play through the loudspeaker.

An added bonus that might be premature to think about: When Iowa State announces future plans to join the Big Ten, I feel like the blood is going to boil.

3. Northwest, November 6

I don’t know what’s in store for the Wildcats this season, especially at quarterback, but they’re still expected to be a tough contender in the Big Ten West.

While this isn’t rowdy Big Ten culture, it’s one of my alma maters, meaning I have friends to the beat. From what I know from my time in Evanston, Illinois, Northwestern is attracting more road team fans and the Chicago area has quite a few Hawkeyes.

Buffalo Joes apparently has the best wings in town and Mustards Last Stand is the place to go for an Evanston-Chicago dog. While I’m at it, I might as well go to Chicago for an evening.

4. Maryland, October 1

Again, College Park, Maryland, is not a rowdy football atmosphere, but it’s my furthest trip on the schedule and it’s a Friday night game, so I might have some time to explore the Maryland/Washington DC area to catch up with friends and family on Saturday.

Plus, that prime-time hour means Iowa takes to the main stage in college football that night.

According to my friend Danielle Stein, a University of Maryland alumna and TV reporter in Charlottesville for CBS19, the iconic place to eat is Ledos pizza, home of the square-sheet pizza. RJ Bentleys of Route 1 is also the go-to bar for ESPN Maryland alumnus Scott Van Pelt.

My friend Callie Caplan, an alumnus who works for the Dallas Morning News, said fans will sit back hard, but playing the game and staying there is a gamble. The incentive for fans to stay is often prizes awarded in the second half.

As for traditions, the Maryland flag is lowered over the student area during games and the area below will dance.

5. Nebraska, November 26

It’s Nebraska. I’ve driven through it a few times. It’s the Midwestern gateway to Colorado, and it’s not my favorite.

However, I never once stopped in Lincoln, Neb., and Runza certainly won’t live up to my mom’s Thanksgiving kitchen.

Jeff Browne of the University of Iowas journalism school told me to go get some live music at the Zoo Bar, eat Mexican food at Muchachos, and grab an Elk Creek Spring Water at Sandys. That’s a mixed drink with vodka and gin. Vodka and I don’t get along, so I’ll pass.

Gameday should be crazy as it is not only the last of the regular season but also the Heroes Game rivalry and it could be a make-or-break year for Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost.

But it is a volleyball school after all.

