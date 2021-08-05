Marco Rossi to participate in Olympic qualifying this month





We may get a glimpse of what the 2021-22 Minnesota Wild will look like soon. The Wilds’ top contender Marco Rossi will represent his country Austria at their Olympic qualifiers taking place in Bratislava August 26-29 and will head there for the start of the national camp on August 16. I can confirm that Marco Rossi (MIN) will play for Austria from August 26-29 at their Olympic qualifiers in Bratislava. He wanted to play for the Wildkamp. Austria’s camp kicks off on August 16 and also includes two exhibitions against Hungary and Italy on August 21/22. He’s back. Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 4, 2021 As mentioned, the camp will also include some practice matches for the official qualifiers. Austria is in the final round of Olympic qualifiers and is in a tight competition to earn the last three spots remaining. They will have to finish first in Group D, which includes Slovakia, Belarus and Poland. Match schedule (local time):

Aug 27 Austria vs. Slovakia (20:15)

Aug 28 Belarus vs. Austria (16:15)

Aug 30 Poland vs. Austria (16:15) If they can finish at the top after the matches, they will get that last place. Joining Rossi in Austria will be notable NHL veteran Michael Raffl, and New Jersey Devils prospect Benjamin Baumgartner. Rossi, 19, has had an extremely difficult year. After going to Switzerland to play while all North American leagues were on hiatus, there was a significant COVID outbreak that left him testing positive and suffering long-term symptoms for several months. One symptom included a diagnosis of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that sent him into shock and afraid for his life on points. Now back in full training, he will play organized hockey for the first time in more than eight months and will warm up for the Wilds’ training camp shortly after Olympic qualifiers. No date has been officially set, but with their first preseason game on September 25, you can imagine the camp starting at least 10 days early, with Rossi just a few weeks apart. Easily the most talked about Wild prospect since Kirill Kaprizov’s highly anticipated overseas trip, most were conservative and dropped Rossi out of the Wild’s season opening, but given all the signs of what he can do when he’s completely healthy, there’s no reason to. less to expect. Both GM Bill Guerin and head coach Dean Evason have reiterated that Rossi, along with other young rookies Calen Addison and Matt Boldy, will have to earn their spot on the roster about experienced NHL players. But given the level all three of these players have shown at the college, junior and minor league levels, there could be a youth shot in Minnesota next season. Let’s get hyped.

