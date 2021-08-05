Chelsea Hornets 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Manage editor

Head coach Dustin Goodwin is as excited as ever heading into his fourth year as leader of the Chelsea Hornets.

And he has plenty of reason to be after the way last season ended.

After a 1-4 start in 2020, Chelsea have finished 3-2 in the last five games, with the attack completely turning what Goodwin was trying to build.

A big reason for that shift in success was that Hayden Garrison stepped in at quarterback.

Garrison helped the Hornets get 28 points in his first start, which was a huge boost for an offense that scored three or less in three of the first four games.

He then helped them score 56, 35, 12, 21 and 31 in the final five weeks for a 3-2 record for an average of 31 points per game over that period, compared to an average of 12.6 over the first five matches. .

Now, for the first time in his tenure, Goodwin gets the return of a quarterback with Garrison back for his junior season.

That experience should be a boost in Goodwins’ attack and will be accompanied by the perfect role players around him, especially at the receiver.

With the return of Thomas Simpson, a 205-pound senior, Garrison will have a goal this season that the Hornets struggled with last year.

Simpson has made a splash in several camps this season, while also returning as a starter who can catch the ball in traffic or in the field.

He will be joined by a deep unit, including returning starter Cooper Griffin, who has played the entire offense and will maintain a tight finishing position this year.

Griffin knows the system as well as anyone, which should help him and Garrison be on the same page. JyDarian McKinney, EJ Hudnall and MJ Conrad will also add three others that the coaches hope will rise.

However, other positions in the attack will be the determining factor.

The Hornets will lose four-year-old starter Collier Blair on the run, who was one of the team leaders with his work ethic and skill.

That certainly won’t be an easy task, but Matt Gray will try.

A 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back, Gray is timid and had a great spring. Now the coaches say he is ready to take on the role of leader. Sophomore Emerson Russell is also an exciting playmaker who should add a second threat to the position.

Both will have to resign, but they will have to do it behind a somewhat inexperienced attack line.

The positive up front is the return of starters Ethan Vickers and Will Fant. That’s already more returning talent than the Hornets had in the position last year, but otherwise much is unknown.

Finding three others to make a name for themselves could ultimately determine how successful the Hornets can be this season.

With so much talent at receiver and quarterback, and running backs looking to rise, the line will be the most important link.

Defensively, however, Chelsea will be up front with the return of senior Garyson Maddox and junior Emmanuel Waller.

Maddox adds years of experience, while Waller earned an offer from the state of Mississippi in the off-season for his presence at camps. Both stand about 6-foot-3,240 pounds and will anchor the position. Kaleb Thomason and edge rusher Marquis Turner will join them, who will also play as linebacker.

Turner has a size of 6 feet, 215 pounds and is a returning starter for the defense. He and fellow returning starter Brady Clements will be tasked with replacing Donavan Bivins, who was the team’s second most important tackler last year.

Cody Fortenberry and Kyler Simmons are also expected to be starters, while Jax McLaughlin and Jack Bailey will add depth to the linebacker position.

The secondary will take the biggest for the Hornets, with leader Chandler Pruitt gone. He made a total of 122 tackles last season, while Chelsea will also lose Carson Freeman, Chad Carbonie and Hasani Lyons as starters.

Despite those losses, the Hornets will be getting familiar faces back thanks to seniors Evan Jones, Cade Turner and Evan Durham who are expected to step up. That won’t completely fill the void as others will have to appear, but it’s a start.

Prediction (4-6): The return of a starting quarterback for the first time in four years is exciting for the Hornets, but the schedule is brutal. There may only be one game on the schedule that Chelsea can no doubt win at the start of the season. For the rest of the games, the Hornets will be just as talented as if the opponent had more preseason talent. The key to overcoming that and becoming the more talented team and finishing .500 or better depends largely on what happens on the backtrack and in the offensive line. The defense would have to return enough talent to be at or better than the 27 points per game they had to give up last year, while the offense would have to improve drastically from the 21.8 points per game they scored. If the offensive line is ready to play early and the Hornets can improve their offensive output in the first four games, they could finish above .500. As we go into the season, however, that unknown is the only warning.