Goal Machine: Coaches remember soft hockey star who scored against Australia, Argentina: The Tribune India





Aparna Banerjic Tribune News Service Jalandhar, August 4 The Indian women’s hockey team had an uphill battle against Argentina before losing 1-2 in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, but Gurjit Kaur’s two goals in two games gave her family, friends and coaches reason to hope for a bronze medal. After the stellar win at the 2018 Asian Games, where her 11 goals were key to India winning a silver medal, drag flicker Gurjit Kaur was given a hero’s welcome at her alma mater here, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. The university staff and coaches went to receive her and, flung heavily, she was taken to the college in an open jeep – like a star. She scored two crucial goals against two of the world’s best teams in Tokyo, and her coaches have heard from her regularly as she solicited feedback and advice. Gurjit was dubbed ‘Goal Machine’ early on, a label cemented after her eight goals at the 2017 Asian Cup, and honed her skills during her college days here. During her time at Lyallpur Khalsa College as a BA student, from 2013 to 2015, she first played for India, in 2014. But her coaches say they could see a star in her before that. Happy coaches After her goal in the game against Argentina on Wednesday, the phone of school director Navjot Kaur does not stop. Three coaches – Olympian Varinder Singh (75), Parminder Kaur and Kulvinder Singh Saini – worked with her when she was part of the university team. She called and spoke to all three when she was selected for the Olympic team earlier this year. “Jadon Asian Games ton muri, ohne sabh ton pehlan aake college ground nu matha tekeya (She paid her tribute on the university grounds after returning from the Asian Games). She was called Goal Machine because of her scoring ability,” said Saini. “We knew she was special. During college, she practiced for hours in the field at peak afternoons. We asked her not to overdo it and she would say, ‘I’m eating well, I’ll handle it.'” The college – which provides free lodging and sports facilities for sports students – boasts alumni such as Rajbir Kaur, Ajinder Kaur and several others who played for India. Gurjit was also a child prodigy who got all the facilities at the college. “We are very proud of her. She was fluent on the ground. After her performance at the Asian Games, our best dholi girls played dhol and danced to her performance,” said Varinder Singh, who played in the 1972 and 1976 Olympics. “It was a magical time. She has never forgotten college and has kept in touch throughout her sporting journey.” “She brought us glory. Our university won the state championships for three consecutive years while she was a student here,” said Parminder Kaur. “She was a big contributor to that. She was so shy and gentle, she hid behind others during interactions. But I see her interviews today and can’t stop beaming with happiness.” ‘She is the most gentle child. During her college days, when a teacher was absent, Gurjit would go missing. She would eventually be found in the ground practicing!’ said Navyot Kaur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/goal-machine-coaches-remember-soft-spoken-hockey-star-who-scored-against-australia-argentina-292980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos