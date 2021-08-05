Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday rally Team USA along Australia to Olympic men’s basketball game

SAITAMA, Japan — When Team USA began to feel that historic heat, the creeping grip of an unwavering loss, it went to the men with the rings.

Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday, NBA champions, demonstrated the kind of skill and poise that are absolutely essential in high-level basketball.

Durant and Holiday didn’t just break Australia’s spirits in the Olympic semifinals – they rounded up the entire United States men’s basketball team in a brilliant performance that led to a 97-78 win. It means a place in Saturday’s gold medal game, as the Americans go for their fourth in a row.

“There were a lot of guys on this team with straight faces and ready to play when we were 15. behind [points]”Strong faces is what Pop said,” Durant said, referring to a concept former US coach Mike Krzyzewski cherished and current coach Gregg Popovich reinforced about playing through adversity.



“They came out and hit us with a nice haymaker, and we were able to get back up and get that lead back.”

To claim the gold medal, the US must beat France, which beat a triple-double by Luka Doncic to beat Slovenia 90-89 in Thursday’s other semifinal. Team USA lost the Olympic opener to the French, who staged a stunning late rally on July 25 to an 83-76 loss to the Americans.

Australia had been preparing for this game for a long time and came up with a clever game plan, sharp execution and tight focus. The Australians showed Team USA some defensive looks that they had clearly saved, revealing double teams and speed spins the Americans were close behind.

This match meant everything to the Boomers, who were in their fifth Olympic semifinal and looking for their first win. They have seven players with NBA experience, led by Patty Mills, one of the greatest goalscorers in Olympic history, playing in a game that would have earned them respect from their peers and their compatriots for the rest of their lives. .

With that as a backdrop, they played as it was and methodically built up that 15 point lead in the first half. This was a calling card for Team USA, which tends to start games with choppy execution and poor shooting.

It was dangerous to dig a hole under these conditions, but the bottom line is that the Americans had Durant, who had 23 points and was not needed in the fourth quarter, and the Aussies did not.

As the attack sputtered and the 3-point firing — the heart of Team USA’s attack that was absent as they missed their first 10 3s — failed completely, Durant put his head down and got to work. He made his way to seven baskets in the first half. Holiday was his partner, providing six assists in the first half while being Mills’ lead defender.

The US ended the first half with an 8-0 run as Australia began to falter as the lead was cut to just three. This was a pivotal moment, especially as the Americans proved to be a great team in the third quarter.

“If you’re a great team and you’re playing against a team that thinks it’s going to be hard to beat us, they’re going to come out and play their best basketball,” Durant said. “They’re going to play perfect basketball, and I felt like they did in that first half, and when we went down three at halftime, I felt like we were in control of the game.”

When the second half started, Durant and Holiday took matters into their own hands. Holiday, who had 11 points, made two baskets and Durant made three out of the gate, two of which were three-pointers. It was a 12-0 run that made it 20-0 at the end of the second quarter.

It was aided by a strong defense led by Holiday and Durant with challenging shots, and backed by big men Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green, whose versatility became apparent. After starting the game by shooting 13-for-26, the Australians appeared shocked at the Americans’ point and started missing shots as they went 3-for-16.

Durant and Holiday’s confidence was infectious, especially for Devin Booker. While the Aussies were desperate for Durant, Holiday went in search of Booker. He picked up two three-pointers and scored 10 of his 20 points in a third quarter kick that turned the game into a defeat.

“[Durant] He’s been in this situation before and he’s guiding us as such,” Booker said. “He’s been a great leader to us and we feed off his energy.”

Mills, who had scored a total of 55 points in Australia’s two recent victories over the US, finished with 15, but most came after the game was already decided. Mills played in his fourth Olympics and this week made the decision to leave Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs after 10 seasons.

“I’m obviously very happy with the win, but when I looked him in the eye, I felt bad,” said Popovich. “Because they want it as much as we do, that was a bit sad. But that’s what we all do, we all try to win.”