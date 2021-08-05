Sports
Who will start opening day 2022 for the Nationals?
Recording his 10th strikeout of the night late Wednesday, Max Scherzer stalked off the mound at Dodger Stadium and returned to the house dugout, where a bunch of new teammates handed out high-fives and eventually won the three-time Cy Young Award winner. winner pushed back up the stairs to acknowledge a sold-out crowd seeking a curtain call.
On the other side of the country, nationals fans could be excused for feeling sick from seeing all of this. Scherzer in Dodger blue, striking out Jose Altuve and Los Angeles to victory over Dusty Baker’s Astros? That was tough to watch.
However, this is the new reality. Departing from Scherzer and Trea Turner and six other veterans, the Nats have embarked on a rebuilding process that they hope won’t take too long.
But in the meantime, the roster that remains here pales in comparison to what it used to be. And it will likely remain that way as we head into 2022, with a club still expected to be building, rather than winning.
Who will lead the way for that team? Offensively we know it will be Juan Soto. But what about the pitching staff? Who’s the next ace? Or by the way, who’s the next opening day starter?
It’s something we haven’t had to think much about in a long time. In fact, either Scherzer or Stephen Strasbourg has started with the opening day of the past 10 years.
The last time someone else had the honor? That was 2011, when Livn Herndez grabbed the ball against the Braves and suffered a 2-0 loss.
So who will it be in 2022?
The Nationals want to believe that Strasburg will be fully recovered from chest outlet surgery and ready to go. And maybe he will and this won’t become a big problem in the end. But no one can say for sure at this point that Strasburg will be ready. He faces a long and arduous recovery from his surgery, which has derailed the careers of several other pitchers over the past decade.
So if it’s not Strasburg and it’s not Scherzer – who, theoretically, could re-sign with the Nats this winter, but probably won’t change the direction of the franchise – who else is there?
Patrick Corbin? He will be the oldest member of the rotation if Strasburg is not back. But he will also have ragged seasons in a row, making his $140 million contract look like a big deal for the organization.
Joe Ross or Eric Fedde? While every right-hander has made some significant strides this season, neither seems to be on the brink of a big break that would take him to No. 1 starter status.
Paolo Espino? New.
Josiah Gray or Cavalli falls? While club officials would like to see one or both become regular candidates for the opening day job in the long term, you wouldn’t think they would want to put so much pressure on the young prospects at this point. Give them time to move to the center or back of the rotation before bumping them into the top slot.
Perhaps it is someone who is not currently in the organization. Perhaps the Nationals plan to spend some money this winter and bolster a rebuilding roster with an established, frontline starting pitcher.
Point is, there is no clear answer. For the first time in a decade, the Nationals will have to find a capable opening day starter. And it’s entirely possible they don’t have a three-time Cy Young Award winner or former No. 1 draft pick ready to be called again.
