Sports
cubs vs. Rockies – Game Recap – August 4, 2021
DENVER — Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to support a solid performance by Alec Mills to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Mills (5-4) overcame a rocky start and threw six innings for his first win since July 7. Wisdom ended with three hits.
Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth, but got Sam Hilliard on a comeback to earn his first career save.
It’s nice to have a guy who throws that hard and moves the ball so much. It’s a big save for us, said Cubs manager David Ross. That was a nice outing from Manny.
Raimel Tapia had two doubles and almost made a point-saving flyout for Colorado.
Rockies-starter Jon Gray (7-7) walked one batter over six innings and it came back to hurt him. After the first two outs of the fifth, he gave up consecutive singles to Rafael Ortega and Willson Contreras, then walked Ian Happ, a .177 batter, to load the bases.
Wisdom hit a ball in left field against the wall Tapia had in his glove, but it fell out when he hit the fence, allowing all three runners to score.
I feel bad. I should have had it, Tapia said through a translator.
Wisdom made an offer on his 17th homer, but came up just short.
I didn’t set it straight as a doubter, but I knew we were in Colorado and weird things can happen, he said.
Gray has thrown well since returning from the 10-day injured list on June 25. He was 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his previous seven starts and threw within six shutout-innings.
I don’t know if I got a little lazy with what I threw, but if we throw a fastball there, we’ll probably get it out, Gray said of Wisdom’s double. I didn’t attack the zone, I had the feeling. Lots of hits, lots of traffic.
Colorado got both runs in the first inning, on back-to-back doubles by Tapia and Brendan Rodgers to open the inning, followed by a wild pitch and a groundout.
Millsys has been really consistent, Ross said. I found him really impressive in this margin. The hits he took in the first, the two runs, and then keeping it there was really impressive in this environment that can be very tough on pitchers.
Rodgers finished with three hits.
TRAINERS ROOM
Rockies: Manager Bud Black said LHP Kyle Freeland was feeling fine a day after he was lined out to the left foot. Black said it was too early to know if Freeland would make his next scheduled start.
ONE DOWN
All but the top of the first inning was played with three umpires after plate umper Kerwin Danley left the game due to back cramps. Danley noticeably limped as he walked slowly to the exit behind home plate with the help of Rockies trainers to get medical treatment
Roberto Ortiz advanced from second base behind home plate for the remainder of the game.
Danley will not be working Thursday afternoon, the Rockies announced.
GOOD IMPRESSION
Leftfielder Johneshwy Fargas made his Cubs debut showing why he was claimed from waivers by the New York Mets. With the Rockies leading 2-0, Ryan McMahon led off the fourth inning with a double and tried to tag up when Elas Daz flied out to the left. Fargas threw a one-hopper at Wisdom, who tagged out McMahon.
MOVE ROSTER
Colorado activated reliever Robert Stephenson (upper back tightness) from the 10-day IL and optional righthander Antonio Santos to Triple-A Albuquerque.
NEXT ONE
Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.20 ERA) will make his second start since returning from the 10-day injured list. Colorado is expected to activate RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.58) after a spell on the IL due to COVID-19 protocols.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228675
