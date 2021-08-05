Kamara, Reyna score twice each, DC United beat Crew 4-2





Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and DC United defeated the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Wednesday night.

MLS_DC_United_Crew_Soccer_79692 DC United players celebrate a goal against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS football game on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete MLS_DC_United_Crew_Soccer_89864 Kevin Molino of Columbus Crew, right, dribbles the ball next to Kevin Paredes of DC United during the first half of an MLS football game on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Waylon Francis of Columbus Crew, right, tries to keep the ball away from DC United’s Yordy Reyna during the first half of an MLS football game on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Erik Hurtado of Columbus Crew, left, and Frederic Brillant of DC United compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS football game on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and DC United defeated the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Wednesday night. Reyna ousted Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara got the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Reyna headed home a cross from Andy Najar in the 40th and Kamara converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to give DC United (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead at halftime. Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayn scored in the 71st to take Columbus (6-5-6) to 3-2, but Reyna slipped a left foot between a pair of defenders and inside the post to finish the scoring. the 74th minute. DC goalkeeper Bill Hamid left due to a lower leg injury and was replaced by Jon Kempin in the 17th minute. The Crew played a goalless draw against Nashville in its final home game on July 21. Columbus, who had lost only one of its last 26 home games (W19 D6, including playoffs), has played home games in a row without a win since a run of three straight draws in August 2019. DC United played a goalless draw in Cincinnati on Saturday despite finishing with just nine men, becoming the first team in nearly two years to keep a clean sheet despite several players being sent off. The last team to do so was FC Cincinnati against DC United in October 2019. ____ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

