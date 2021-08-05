Why was Dwayne Haskins released? Steelers take a kite on the first round of 2019 after Washington cut ties

The Steelers need a new starting quarterback soon. Ben Roethlisberger is entering his 39-year season and has shown signs of decline in recent seasons.

That said, Pittsburgh didn’t go for the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL draw. Instead, they scoured the free-agent market and picked up another promising young player to develop behind Roethlisberger. That’s Dwayne Haskins.

Yes, Haskins, a 2019 first round pick from Ohio state, is on the Steelers. He was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team with the 15th overall pick, but only two years into his career, he has already been in Pittsburgh.

And so far, Haskins has impressed Mike Tomlin during his time there.

He has grown by leaps and bounds, Tomlin said of Haskins after training in early August, per The athletic Mark KabolyHe can communicate well with coaches, with players, understand what schematically they were trying to do and his role in it, specifically building a bond with the receivers, trying to do the things we want him to do in the drilling work we do. We’ve emphasized that practice work is football-like, but not necessarily football, and so we have certain things that we emphasize under those circumstances. I think he did a good job of that. I think a lot of guys have that.

That’s certainly encouraging news for the 24-year-old quarterback, as he aims to establish himself as the Steelers’ quarterback of the future.

But how did he get to Pittsburgh so quickly? And why was Washington so willing to leave him? Here’s how the Steelers finished with Haskins on their roster, less than two years after Washington drafted him in the first round.

Why did Washington release Dwayne Haskins?

Haskins was released from Washington after a disastrous Week 16 performance that was preceded by a tough week for the quarterback.

After a week 15 loss to the Seahawks, Haskins was photographed at his girlfriend’s birthday party with strippers. He was not wearing a mask despite the NFL’s COVID protocols, and it was his second violation of the season’s COVID protocols. As a result, the team’s quarterback was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy.

However, Washington chose to keep him close for his Week 16 game against the Panthers. Alex Smith and Kyle Allen were both unavailable for the match, so only Haskins, Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez were available. Haskins had been with the team the longest, so Ron Rivera, who was in the midst of the playoff chase, chose to keep Haskins close.

Haskins’ performance against the Panthers was not good. He completed half of his passes for 154 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble before being benched for Heinicke. The backup outperformed Haskins despite only joining the team recently. Before that, he was in the process of completing his studies at Old Dominion.

After that performance, Rivera decided it was time to let Haskins go, and he released a statement confirming that, per… ESPN’s John Keim.

I told him that I believe it benefits both sides that we go our own way. We would like to thank Dwayne for his contributions over the past two seasons and wish him every success.

Furthermore, Rivera acknowledged that a change could help Haskins. If not, hitting “rock bottom” can serve as a wake-up call for the young quarterback.

“Sometimes you have to go through hard blows. Sometimes you have to hit the bottom before you can get out again. Sometimes a change helps,” Rivera said. “With Dwayne it’s: What have you learned? What are you going to get out of these experiences that will help you grow and get better? That’s the great thing with him and what I hope he learns from these experiences. Hopefully, they will make him stronger and they will help him and hopefully when he gets his next chance he will make the most of it.”

Haskins has that opportunity with the Steelers and will pay for the mistakes he made during his 20-month stay in Washington.

Why did the Steelers sign Dwayne Haskins?

Haskins signed with the Steelers in January 2021, about a month after he was fired by Washington. Pittsburgh was a sensible landing place for Haskins, as the Steelers have no set succession plan for 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger.

Sure, Pittsburgh still has Mason Rudolph on the roster in addition to Haskins. But making the 2019 first round roster without giving up draft capital was a smart move for a team in need of a quarterback from the future. If he falls from the sky, fine. If not, they haven’t risked anything for an affordable property.

So, long story short, the Steelers signed Haskins because of his upsides and their need for a quarterback.

As for why Haskins signed with the Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter Outlined on “NFL Live” the bottom line is that Haskins believed he has a good chance of getting his career back on track in Pittsburgh.

Ever since the Washington Football Team released Dwayne Haskins, I think he just sat back and thought about some of the things he would have liked to do differently in Washington,” Schefter said. “I think he needed some time to think about himself. to work. about what he wanted to do in the future. He had visited the Carolina Panthers. He visited the Pittsburgh Steelers today, which I don’t think is by accident.

“Dwayne Haskins switched agents, hired a guy named Brian Levy. Brian Levy also happens to represent Mike Tomlin, so there’s a consolation that I think Brian Levy and Cedric Saunders, the agents, were comfortable trying to to make that relationship happen because they thought it would be good for Dwayne in the long run.Right now he needs to get his career back on track.What better way to do that than in Pittsburgh led by Mike Tomlin ?

Steelers QB Depth Chart

Currently, Haskins ranks #3 on the Steelers quarterback depth chart. Roethlisberger is currently the starter, while Rudolph is currently entrenched as a backup to Big Ben. Rudolph will be Haskins’ main competitor as he faces the battle for the reserve job.

However, Haskins is ahead of Joshua Dobbs, a former Steelers fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. This is no surprise given that the Steelers once traded Dobbs to the Jaguars for a fifth round in 2019.

Rank quarterback 1 Ben Roethlisberger 2 Mason Rudolph 3 Dwayne Haskins 4 Joshua Dobbs

Haskins may not rise above the third string position this year. But with Roethlisberger nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, Haskins should make the team. If he does, he’ll be eyeing the 2022 outdoor season as his chance to stake his claim on the Steelers’ runway.