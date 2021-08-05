West Brom: Matt Phillips & Kyle Bartley Both Sign New Deal As Matheus Pereira Approaches Exit





Kyle Bartley (left) was signed from Swansea in 2018 by Darren Moore, while Matt Phillips was a Tony Pulis contract from QPR in 2016 West Bromwich Albion duo Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley have both signed new contracts with the Championship club. Defender Bartley, 30, has signed a two-year deal until 2023, while Scottish international Phillips, also 30, is now tied to The Hawthorns until 2024. “If you’re 18 or 30 it doesn’t matter as long as you have the right mentality,” said boss Valerien Ismael. Meanwhile, Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira has been linked with a move to Arab club Al Hilal. The 25-year-old Brazilian first indicated at the end of last season that he wanted to leave the Baggies after relegation from the Premier League. He has been banned from Albion’s friendlies to avoid the threat of injury – and was criticized by Ismael, who did not feel he was “committed” to the Championship club. Pereira reacted furiously to Ismael’s claim and posted on Twitter that he felt “disrespected”. But he is now reportedly on the cusp of moving to the Saudi Professional League club. Matheus Pereira scored 11 goals and provided six assists for West Bromwich Albion in their 2020/21 Premier League season Albion kicks off the new Championship season Friday night at Scott Parker’s Bournemouth. Both Bartley and Phillips will be a key part of the squad for Ismael’s first competitive game in charge. Adaptable ex-Wycombe, Blackpool and Sheffield United forward Phillips, who scored twice in 35 appearances last season when Albion were relegated from the Premier League, is entering his sixth season since signed by Tony Pulis of QPR in July 2016. Former Arsenal trainee Bartley was on loan twice to both Sheffield United and Rangers before joining Swansea in 2012. He was then loaned out again to Albion’s West Midlands rivals Birmingham City and Leeds United before being signed by Darren Moore for Albion in July 2018. Ismael on Bartley and Phillips “Kyle will be a future manager,” Ismael said. “He is honest with us. After our first few days together we talked a lot about tactics and the way we want to play. “We spoke to him as a staffer because he understood and tried to reproduce it on the pitch with a voice to comment to the boys. He is a leader. His attitude is incredible and he is very professional.” “He takes care of the other players and the atmosphere in the dressing room. You can’t put a number on the value of such a player.” “Matt is very intelligent when it comes to reflecting well. He always comes to us for more videos, more information and troubleshooting. “It just shows his professionalism. This is exactly what we need. The right player, with the right mentality and with quality. “We have a number of players in the squad who can play in many positions, and Matt is one of those players.”

