Pac-12 Olympic medal chances in beach volleyball after blistering Thursday in Tokyo

TOKYO There were two types of fire at the beach volleyball location on Thursday. The heat of the women’s Olympic semifinals and the heat of the sun.

The matches were high-stakes: the victors would fight for gold on Friday. The vanquished would compete for the bronze.

And the mercury rose.

When USCs April Ross and STANFORDsAlix Klineman got on the field in Shiokaze Park at 9am, the heat index was 119 degrees with no wind or shade.

An hour later, when USCs Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka from Latvia took their first serve, which had risen to 131.

Each match ended in sets of less than 45 minutes each, but the damage was done. There would be two not three Pac-12ers in the championship game.

Ross/Klineman went unbeaten and took the gold medal by beating super-physical Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich 21-12, 21-11.

Alix really took over with her lock and that was a huge key to our game plan, Ross said of her third Olympic partner in three Games. They really got in their face and influenced them a lot.

Although they only started working together in 2017, they had no doubts about their partnership. I was committed, Ross said. And when we won our first international tournament, it was kind of, Duh.

Also, Alix studied the game more than anyone I’ve ever known. Go home and watch a bunch of videos and I’d say, Well, I better go home and watch videos too!

Ross immediately loved the physicality, work ethic, intelligence and intensity of the 6 4 Klinemans. When you work for something like this, you need someone who works hard every day.

The same can be said for Ross’ 2016 Olympic partner, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, a cardinal with whom Ross had earned a bronze medal in Rio, but was later bumped from a berth in Tokyo with a new partner by the rapid success of NCAA stars Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil who made it to the round of 16 in Tokyo and finished in ninth place.

Ross said the rise of college players like Claes, Hughes and Graudina is changing the current game and the future of beach volleyball.

We trained against a few players who recently graduated in our preparation for Tokyo, Ross said. We were really impressed with their skill level. I wouldn’t be surprised if you see a few at FIVB [international tour] very fast. The field is getting stronger and stronger.

Especially with Sponcil and Claes, Ross added, you see a lot of creativity, a high IQ on the pitch. They’ve put in a lot of work on a professional level, but I think it definitely started with their coaching in the NCAA. And Tina [Graudina] has such great ball control. You don’t see a lot of handsetting from experienced players. For me, that’s the biggest, most obvious change. All NCAA players are hand-setting.

Hand setting, as opposed to bump setting, is slightly faster and gives players more options to fool the other team, but it is also risky because the umpires watch the sets closely to make sure they don’t hit the ball. let it come low, or make double hand contact with the ball.

Klineman, a former professional indoor player, added that thanks to the scholarship opportunities, beach players are now starting their careers as beach players and not as indoor players. That didn’t even happen five years ago, actually. So they don’t have to break old habits and learn the beach game from the indoor game.

In the other semifinal, Graudina (the first NCAA beach volleyball player to qualify for an Olympics) and her partner lost an early lead in both sets, surrendering to Australia’s Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, 23-21, 21- 13.

Kravcenoka said: We had a good passing; the set was not that good.

Graudina shook her head. I do not agree with it.

We’re feeling a bit tired at the moment, said Graudina in a white two-piece, still dripping wet from the race. It is disappointing to lose in the semifinals, but the tournament is not over yet. We still have one game left, so we are very determined to move on to the next game.

If they play against the Swiss for bronze, they will get a lot of support from both their compatriots and the USC.

We are so happy for our boys, Graudina said, referring to 2012 Latvian Olympic bronze medalist Martins Plavins and his partner since 2017, Edgars Tocs, who were yet to play their semifinals on Thursday night. Well, cheer for them and they cheer for us. They pushed each other forward.

So is USC head coach Dain Blanton, the 2000 Olympic gold medalist. Dain comments, Graudina said. He supports us both. I feel a lot of support from then.

The Graudina bronze medal match will take place on Friday (10:00 am local). Ross/Klineman will face Australia for gold at 11:30am, when it will likely be even more humid.