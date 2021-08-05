Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees Reveal Throwback Uniforms For ‘Field of Dreams’ Game





They built it and they will come. Now they will be dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa on August 12, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox unveiled their uniforms — inspired by team shirts worn in the early 1900s — for the first special event. The White Sox uniforms have navy blue pinstripes and a large SOX monogram on the left chest, which matches a white cap with navy blue pinstripes. During battle training, the team wears a navy blue cap with the Sox monogram. Is this heaven? pic.twitter.com/5PY02Qfj0G Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 5, 2021 The Yankees unveiled a uniform featuring the NEW YORK lettering in a thinner and wider font than today’s jersey, in navy blue on gray with no white outlines or sleeve trim. The cap features a loose knit interlocking NY. MLB The first Major League Baseball game to take place at the Dyersville stadium will have a corn maze behind the right field fence, a manually operated scoreboard, and bullpens behind the midfield fence, intended to resemble the old Comiskey Park. The ballpark is located on the Lansing Family Farm, the filming location for the “Field of Dreams” movie starring Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan.

