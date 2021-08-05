Men’s Golf Announces 2021-22 Schedule





OXFORD, Ms. Ole Miss Men’s Golf Head Coach Chris Malloy announced the Rebels’ 2021-22 schedule on Thursday, a slate of 10 tournaments that will take the Rebels through both the south and the country. The regular season begins with four fall tournaments before six spring tournaments lead to NCAA postseason play. “We have once again put together a schedule of competition against the best programs in the country at some of the best courses in the world,” said Malloy. “We are excited to once again compete in international tournaments by traveling to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Cabo. There is no doubt that this schedule will prepare us for the end of spring in our efforts to secure the SEC Championship and a national title.” The season kicks off at the Scenic City Invitational in Chattanooga, Tennessee (September 20-21). After a week off, the Rebels return to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational for the second consecutive season. The tournament is expected to feature 10 of the best programs in the country with at least one team from each of the Power 5 conferences. Ole Miss fans can watch the Rebels in action with all three rounds broadcast live on GOLF Channel (October 4-6). Ole Miss meets conference foes for the SEC Match Play Championship (October 10-12). The three days of match play takes place on a course known to the rebels, Shoal Creek Club. It is the sixth time in the past nine seasons that the track in Birmingham, Alabama, is on the program. To conclude the fall campaign, the rebels are leaving the country by spending Halloween in the Bahamas for the White Sands Bahamas Invitational (October 29-31). Ole Miss will return to competition in the spring and will continue on his international tour with the Puerto Rico Intercollegiate (February 13-15). The Rebels played in the tournament during the 2019-20 season and the 2016-17 campaign. After a one-year hiatus, Ole Miss returns to the Cabo Collegiate (February 27 – March 1). Apart from last season, the rebels have made the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico every year since 2013. The Rebels end a string of three consecutive international tournaments and return to the United States for the Louisiana Classic (March 14-15) at Oakbourne Country Club. A week off is followed by a well-known tournament, the Hootie at Bulls Bay (March 27-29) in Charleston, South Carolina. The Rebels have had success at the Hootie both individually and as a team. Ben Wolcott (2017) and Braden Thornberry (2018) have won medals in consecutive seasons. Led by Thornberry, who would become national champion two months later, Ole Miss won the 2018 Hootie at Bulls Bay with the help of a school record of 269 (-19) in the final round. The Rebels return to West Point, Mississippi (April 11-12), but instead of playing at Old Waverly Golf Club, they’re playing next door at Mossy Oak Golf Club for the Mossy Oak Invitational. The in-state tournament is the final preparation for the SEC Championship (April 20-24). The conference crown is once again up for grabs at Sea Island Golf Club (St. Simons Island, Georgia). After the list of ten tournaments, the Rebels hope their resume speaks for itself as they seek a berth for their fifth straight NCAA Regional. For all the news and information about Ole Miss Men’s Golf, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissMGolf, on Instagram atOleMissMGolfand on Facebook atBe Miss Men’s Golf. 2021-22OLE MISS GOLF SCHEDULE MEN DATES TOURNAMENT PLACE Sept 20-21 Scenic City Invitational Chattanooga, Tennessee. Oct 4-6 Blessings Collegiate Invitational (GOLF Channel) Fayetteville, Ark. October 10-12 SEC Match Play Championship Birmingham, ala. Oct 29-31 White Sands Bahamas Invitational Nassau, Bahamas February 13-15 Intercollegiate Puerto Rico Rio Grande, Puerto Rico February 27 – March 1 Cabo Collegiate Cabo San Lucas, Mexico March 14-15 Louisiana Classic Lafayette, La. March 27-29 Hootie at Bulls Bay Charleston, SC April 11-12 Mossy Oak Invitational West Point, Mrs. Apr 20-24 SEC Championship St. Simons Island, Georgia May 15-18 Regional NCAA To be determined May 27 – June 1 NCAA Championships Scottsdale, Arizona.

