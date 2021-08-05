Sports
Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona captain Argentina and does not sign a new contract
Barcelona have announced that Lionel Messi will leave the club after financial difficulties prevented them from reaching an agreement with the attacker on a new contract.
The 34-year-old Messi has been a free agent since his previous term expired on June 30, but ESPN announced in July that a loose agreement had been reached on a five-year extension.
– Messi’s 21-year Barca career: The ultimate timeline
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access
However, Barca failed to register Messi’s new contract with LaLiga while adhering to the league’s financial fair play rules.
Barcelona said in a statement: “Despite that an agreement has been reached with Messi and both sides are clearly keen to sign a new contract, it cannot be completed due to financial and structural problems.” [rules relating to the Spanish league].
“Given this situation, Messi will not continue his relationship with Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club cannot be met.”
“Barca would like to thank the player for his contribution to the growth of the institution and wish him the best in his personal and professional life.”
Spanish clubs must adhere to a spending limit, including money spent on salaries and signings, set by LaLiga.
Barça’s spending was more than 600 million before the coronavirus pandemic, but was cut to 347 million last season and is expected to be cut even further for the upcoming campaign.
In order to register Messi’s new contract with the league, the Catalan club therefore had to cut their wage bill or bring in a significant amount of transfers.
However, the club has not been able to abandon big earners such as Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti and has so far failed to reach an agreement with some of the club’s longer-serving players over pay cuts.
Thank you, Leo pic.twitter.com/zQDFiDUK47
FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 5, 2021
Talks are underway with Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto about salary adjustments.
Messi tried to leave Barca last summer after arguing with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, but he ended up staying against his will.
Since then, there has been speculation with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs that have been most closely monitoring his situation. They will now be the favorites to sign him on a free transfer.
The election of Joan Laporta as Bartomeu’s successor in March seemed to change the situation completely. Messi and his family are close to Laporta, who was the president when Messi broke into Barça’s first team.
Laporta has always said he was “confident” in reaching an agreement for Messi to stay at the club and that the key was to build a sporting project that would guarantee him success on the pitch.
However, sources have told ESPN that Messi is not convinced by the work Laporta has done in the transfer market this summer.
Another source added that there was also disagreement over the distribution of the commission payments involved in the deal.
Messi’s departure is a historic moment for the club. He first came to Barça’s academy in 2000 and made 778 appearances for the club, breaking Xavi Hernandez’s record last season.
He scored 672 goals, another club record, and helped Barça to victory, 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League titles.
In the process, he has won the Ballon d’Or six times and is considered the best at playing the game.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4446414/lionel-messi-to-leave-barcelona-argentina-captain-wont-sign-new-contract
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]