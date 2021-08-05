Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona captain Argentina and does not sign a new contract

Barcelona have announced that Lionel Messi will leave the club after financial difficulties prevented them from reaching an agreement with the attacker on a new contract.

The 34-year-old Messi has been a free agent since his previous term expired on June 30, but ESPN announced in July that a loose agreement had been reached on a five-year extension.

– Messi’s 21-year Barca career: The ultimate timeline

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)

– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access

However, Barca failed to register Messi’s new contract with LaLiga while adhering to the league’s financial fair play rules.

Barcelona said in a statement: “Despite that an agreement has been reached with Messi and both sides are clearly keen to sign a new contract, it cannot be completed due to financial and structural problems.” [rules relating to the Spanish league].

“Given this situation, Messi will not continue his relationship with Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club cannot be met.”

“Barca would like to thank the player for his contribution to the growth of the institution and wish him the best in his personal and professional life.”

Spanish clubs must adhere to a spending limit, including money spent on salaries and signings, set by LaLiga.

Barça’s spending was more than 600 million before the coronavirus pandemic, but was cut to 347 million last season and is expected to be cut even further for the upcoming campaign.

In order to register Messi’s new contract with the league, the Catalan club therefore had to cut their wage bill or bring in a significant amount of transfers.

However, the club has not been able to abandon big earners such as Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti and has so far failed to reach an agreement with some of the club’s longer-serving players over pay cuts.

Talks are underway with Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto about salary adjustments.

Messi tried to leave Barca last summer after arguing with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, but he ended up staying against his will.

Since then, there has been speculation with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs that have been most closely monitoring his situation. They will now be the favorites to sign him on a free transfer.

The election of Joan Laporta as Bartomeu’s successor in March seemed to change the situation completely. Messi and his family are close to Laporta, who was the president when Messi broke into Barça’s first team.

Laporta has always said he was “confident” in reaching an agreement for Messi to stay at the club and that the key was to build a sporting project that would guarantee him success on the pitch.

However, sources have told ESPN that Messi is not convinced by the work Laporta has done in the transfer market this summer.

Another source added that there was also disagreement over the distribution of the commission payments involved in the deal.

Messi’s departure is a historic moment for the club. He first came to Barça’s academy in 2000 and made 778 appearances for the club, breaking Xavi Hernandez’s record last season.

He scored 672 goals, another club record, and helped Barça to victory, 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League titles.

In the process, he has won the Ballon d’Or six times and is considered the best at playing the game.