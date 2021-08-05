Nearly 500 Covid-19 cases reported in people flooding Milwaukee Bucks Deer District during NBA playoffs





According to Milwaukee Health Department spokesperson Emily Tau, there are at least 491 cases of people “self-declaring” attending a meeting in the Deer District sometime in July.

But health officials warned that while the 491 confirmed cases came from people who were either attending an NBA Finals game at the arena or gathered in the Deer District while the games were being played, they can’t be sure that the virus is in these environments. has incurred.

“We don’t know if the Deer District was necessarily the point of contraction, but if they had attended these large gatherings,” Tau told CNN.

The Bucks’ July 20 NBA Championship win brought more than 100,000 people to the entertainment area outside the team’s home arena, according to Milwaukee Police. But the Deer District had served as a gathering place for fans during the NBA postseason.

In an email Wednesday, Elizabeth Goodsitt, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, acknowledged that the numbers are likely an undercount, and said there may have been cases among people who attended the events, got sick and failed to report, or cases. in which officials had incomplete information. WDHS contact tracers still conduct interviews and routinely ask people with Covid-19 about major events they may have attended. “This question allows us to gather information about a wide variety of large gatherings, including basketball victory celebrations,” Goodsitt said. CNN has reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks for comment. Wisconsin has seen an uptick in Covid-19 cases as much of the country is reeling from the highly transmissible Delta strain. According to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the state’s 7-day average of new daily cases on Wednesday was about 1,024 reported cases per day in the week before — an increase from about 87 reported cases per day a month earlier. . In a press conference on Tuesday City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson stressed that the reported number of cases in people who attended a Deer District meeting was the entire month of July, not just the day of the finals. “If you look at the total number of cases related to the Deer District in the last month compared to the total number of cases in the state, it really doesn’t matter that much,” Johnson said. But she also acknowledged that “people weren’t just attending events in the Deer District.” “They also went to bars and parties at friends’ houses and family events and people got together with others,” she said. “And that’s going to cause a spread.” Johnson urged people who attended major events to get tested for Covid-19 to ensure they wouldn’t spread the virus to someone who had not been vaccinated.

CNN’s Carma Hassan and David Close contributed to this report.

