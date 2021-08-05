Ping Pong Diplomacy: Artifacts From The USA’s Historic 1971 Table Tennis Trip To China





In April 1971, nine players from the U.S. table tennis team took a historic trip to China, becoming the first delegation of Americans to visit the country in decades. After the Chinese Revolution of 1949, there were no diplomatic ties, limited trade, and few contacts between the United States and the People’s Republic of China. Their journey marked the beginning of what came to be known as ping pong diplomacy and helped lay the groundwork for the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the United States and the People’s Republic of China. Ping-pong diplomacy also led to better people-to-people understanding and to better cultural exchange. Connie Sweeris, one of the nine players who traveled to China, recently donated a collection of personal mementos from that 1971 trip, as well as subsequent anniversary trips, to the permanent collection of the National Museum of American Diplomacy. The museum is excited to share these items with the public and include them in future exhibits and programming. The Beginning of Ping Pong Diplomacy: A Surprise Invitation The US team was at the 1971 World Table Tennis Championship in Nagoya, Japan, when a meeting between Glenn Cowan of the US team and Zhuang Zedong of the Chinese team became an international sensation. Cowan had missed his bus after training and got on the bus of the Chinese team. Zhuang walked up to the American, shook his hand and offered him a picture of the Huangshan Mountains on a piece of silk cloth. As they got off the bus, journalists took pictures of the two together. Two days later, the US team received an official invitation to travel to China and play exhibition games against the Chinese team. The United States accepted the invitation and everyone rushed to make arrangements. US State Department consular officials in Japan made a simple but significant change to their passports ahead of the teams’ trip to China. On the page warning travelers about legal penalties for traveling to or in communist-controlled parts of the designated countries, the officials simply took a black marker and carefully crossed out China.

The team left Japan for Hong Kong, where they crossed a bridge connecting British-controlled Hong Kong to mainland China on April 10, 1971. Connie Sweeris grabbed her camera and quickly snapped a photo of the bridge and the guards on it as they crossed the border on foot. Once in China, the team traveled by plane and train to Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin. Upon arriving at their first destination and disembarking from their plane, the US team, Chinese players and welcoming Chinese officials posed for a group photo on the tarmac. As part of their welcome, the first Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Zhou Enlai, personally greeted each player. Connie Sweeris is pictured here shaking hands with Zhou. American and Chinese players play friendship matches The games they played were billed as friendship matches by their hosts. The Chinese team was known by table tennis players as one of the best in the world. Sweeris and her teammates noticed that the Chinese players sometimes seemed to take it easy out of courtesy to their guests. At the exhibition game in Beijing, in the Capital Indoor Stadium, about 20,000 fans were in the hall. Both teams posed for this group photo, with the crowd of fans visible in the background. After a match in Shanghai, one of the Chinese players Sweeris had fought against gave her this pennant. Translate the Chinese characters to Shanghai City Womens Table Tennis Team Match, April 1971. Beyond Ping Pong: Chinese and American players exchange culture The invitation to the American team included not only the exhibition matches, but also banquets, entertainment and tours around the country as honored guests. The team visited some of China’s most famous sites, including the Forbidden City palace complex in central Beijing and the famous Great Wall of China. As they toured the Great Wall, they posed for a group photo that would become iconic of their journey — and that’s featured on the cover of Time magazine. Banquets with eight or more courses introduced the team to unfamiliar dishes. Sweeris saved this menu with handwritten English translations. Visits to selected examples of life and work in Maos China were also on the agenda, including a steel mill and farming community. While visiting the farming community, Sweeris saw a group of women weaving baskets. She approached them to get a better look and one of the women gave her this small basket as a present. The group also attended cultural performances, including one captured in this photo, taken by Sweeris of a dance troupe performing part of a drama titled The Red Detachment of Women. While visiting small friendship shops set up by their hosts, each filled with potential souvenirs, Connie walked away with several mementos. She was offered a table tennis paddle from the brand Double Happiness and picked up a table tennis themed handkerchief and an English copy of chairman Maos Little Red Book of quotes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://diplomacy.state.gov/artifact-collection-highlights/ping-pong-diplomacy-historic-1971-u-s-table-tennis-trip-to-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos