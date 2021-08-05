Vero Beach man wants to create the next generation of table tennis players





While the United States won a number of Olympic medals in the pool and track this week, there are a number of summer events where Americans rarely prefer to win medals. But in Vero Beach, a man wants to create the next generation of great table tennis players. It was in a science camp as a pre-teen that Tyson McCoy first got the bug. And they had a ping pong table and, man, I fell in love with it the first time,” McCoy said. McCoy would win table tennis tournaments in Florida and nationwide. He recently moved his Vero Beach table tennis club to the Vero Outlets just off Interstate 95. “It was a big gamble, but I knew table tennis, people loved it,” McCoy said. “Anyone can play. It doesn’t matter how tall or athletic you are. You can be 2 years old. You can be 200 years old.” In the wake of the Olympics, McCoy would like to see table tennis gain a foothold here in the US. What he would like to see is it become a college sport in the state of Florida. “If I get four schools to compete on a set schedule for two years, then I can petition the state to become a college sport,” McCoy said. To do that, a company McCoy works with gives him four tables that McCoy in turn plans to donate to four provincial high schools and coach the interested students. “They’re old enough to know how much they like their sport, but they’re young enough to have some free time,” McCoy says. Starting with a paddle here and finally reaching the stage. That would be a dream. Even though many consider it ping pong. “It could be ping pong. It could be table tennis,” McCoy said. “It’s great anyway.” Only scripts content 2021

