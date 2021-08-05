TTFI makes camps mandatory for all top paddlers





The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has decided to make it mandatory for all top paddlers in the future to attend national training camps and to ban personal support staff of individual rowers in the national camps. The executive committee of the TTFI was of the opinion that the sanctity of the national camps should be maintained and that in the future the players should train together under national coaches, so it will be mandatory for all rowers to attend the national camps without their personal coaches or trainers or sparring partners, he said. TTFI Secretary Arun Banerjee. The decision comes in the wake of the pre-Olympic training camp where only two of India's four Tokyo-bound paddlers attended for the entire duration.



READ: TTFI gives reason to Manika Batra for refusing guidance from national coach While A. Sharath Kamal and Sutirtha Mukherjee trained with other Indian rowers in Sonepat before leaving for Tokyo last month, Manika Batra attended the camp for three days in June along with her coach and trainer. Sathiyan's choice G. Sathiyan, meanwhile, preferred to train under his personal coach S. Raman in Chennai, without traveling all the way to Sonepat. According to Raman, also an Olympian, weighing everyone on the same scale cannot work for an individual sport like table tennis. Mandatory participation in national camps works while creating a development structure, but it cannot work for professionals in individual sports. For the best rowers who play abroad or undergo rigorous personal training programs, it is unfair to send them to national camps, Raman said. sports star on Thursday. A short team bonding activity prior to a multidisciplinary or team championship is fine, but a rule of thumb can never work in Indian table tennis. Raman added that the uproar over personal coach traveling with rowers, such as what happened with Manika and her coach Sanmay Paranjape during the Olympics, is unfounded. Personal coaches guiding players in individual sports is not new. It has been in vogue in other racket sports for many years. It only helps to get the best of every top player. For the rest, there could be a common coach.

