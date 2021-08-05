Sports
Unvaccinated Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Promises to Follow COVID-19 Protocols
EAGAN, Minn. – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pledged to follow NFL-COVID-19 protocols to avoid contracting the virus or being considered close contact before returning to training Thursday after being released from reserve/COVID-19 list was activated.
Cousins and quarterback Nate Stanley were subjected to the league’s COVID-19 protocols from Saturday after rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for the virus. Cousins and Stanley were considered high-risk close contacts and had to be in isolation for five days before being eligible to return to practice.
According to NFL-NFL Players Association protocols, high-risk close contact indicates that a player is also unvaccinated.
Cousins, 32, said he has had six negative tests since he was last with Mond on July 30 and showed no symptoms of COVID-19. The veteran quarterback said the size of the Minnesota quarterback meeting room at the TCO Performance Center was the root of the problem.
“Since I got home, I’ve come to learn that the tracers we wear actually showed I wasn’t ‘close contact,’ because I understand it’s close contact, that is, within a certain number of feet,” Cousins said. . “The challenge was that the conference room we met in was deemed too small to have sat in a room together – even if we were significantly away from each other. So we’ve since moved to another conference room, and as far as I understand, if we had met in a bigger room I wouldn’t have missed the training because I wasn’t in close contact as is supposed to be by having actual contact So it was disappointing to miss the practice In my entire college and pro career I didn’t miss four practices, so missing four practices in one week and not having COVID was frustrating, disappointing.”
A league source confirmed to ESPN that the size of Minnesota’s quarterback room led to Cousins being considered a close contact. The quarterback said his position group is moving to a larger conference room to avoid this problem in the future.
“Like I said to Coach [Mike] Zimmer last night I said, “We can meet inside, we can meet outside,” Cousins said. play the play-offs and play-offs and win the play-offs, then we will meet there.’ We’re going to avoid this close contact with everything we can. I didn’t realize the size of the conference room was an issue. Otherwise I would have said it and said, ‘Of course we can’t meet here.'”
Cousins called his vaccination decision “a very personal health issue” and declined to reveal whether the situation he found himself in this week would persuade him to get the vaccine to prevent this problem from cropping up during the season. The quarterback repeatedly referred to the need to follow the protocols of the NFL-NFLPA as the best measure against contracting the virus or being considered close contact.
“I really believe that as the leader of the team it is very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact – because that’s what it comes down to,” Cousins said. “Did you have close contact? So I’m going to be vigilant to avoid close contact. I’ve even thought about it, should I just literally put plexiglass around where I sit so this can never happen again? I’ve thought about it, because I’m going to do what it takes. We’re going to avoid this close contact and I’m looking forward to making sure I play for every game this year.”
Cousins said he and Zimmer had a “great conversation” on Wednesday before returning to training. Zimmer, who has been candid about his frustrations with his players not being vaccinated, told KFAN-100.3 FM that he had previously spoken to cousins about the league’s protocols, which the quarterback said he “don’t believe in.”
Cousins tried to set the record straight on Thursday: “I believe very much in the protocols.”
The quarterback said he will be “very vigilant” with COVID-19 protocols to ensure he is not in the same position and misses a game as a result.
“The protocols are what you have to follow,” Cousins said. “The NFL has put these protocols in place. I want to follow the protocols so I can play on Sunday, and that’s where my focus is. As long as I can’t test positive and I’m not in close contact, I’ll be there for every game.”
The Washington Post reported that the Vikings have the lowest vaccination rate in the league, with 64.5% of players fully vaccinated. Cousins said he was not aware of his team’s current percentages and did not directly comment on whether he believes the Vikings are at a competitive disadvantage.
“I think it’s a fluid situation,” he said. “I think it changes daily.”
