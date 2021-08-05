Sports
Auburn S&D Reveals Challenging Schedule for 2021-22
AUBURN, Ala. Led by freshman head coach Ryan Wochomurka, the Auburn Swim and Dive Program announced their schedule for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.
“We look forward to an extremely challenging conference and non-conference program,” Wochomurka said. “It’s a little more regional, but we’re looking forward to expanding our opportunities this year to hopefully compete more than last year. We definitely have some challenging encounters ahead of us, both in the fall and spring, but excited about how those challenges are getting us ready for the championship season.”
After the Orange vs. Blue intrasquad meets on September 29, the Tigers will open the season on October 15 on the road in Florida State in the first of five double encounters. Auburn also travels to Alabama (Jan. 15) and Florida (Jan. 22) as he hosts doubles against Georgia (Nov. 5) and Georgia Tech (Jan. 8) at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center.
The fall schedule includes a home tri-meeting against both Kentucky and the State of North Carolina on October 22-23, as well as a return trip to the Georgia Tech Fall Invitational on November 18-20. It is Auburn’s first appearance in the mid-season invitation since 2018.
In addition to the double encounter and mid-season invitation, the Auburn divers will participate in the Auburn Diving Invitational (December 15-18) and the Tennessee Diving Invitational (January 3-6).
In February, Auburn will host the Auburn Invitational (swim only) again.
For the postseason, the SEC Men’s and Women’s Championships will both be held in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Feb. 15-19. Then it’s a busy month of March with the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships (March 7-9), the NCAA Women’s Championships (March 16-19), and the NCAA Men’s Championships (March 23-26), all held in Atlanta.
|Date
|Competition
|Venue
|September 29
|Orange vs. Blue Measure
|Chestnut brown, AL
|Oct 15
|State of Florida
|Tallahassee, Florida
|October 22-23
|State of Kentucky/NC
|Chestnut brown, AL
|Nov 5
|Georgia
|Chestnut brown, AL
|Nov 18-20
|Georgia Tech Fall Invitation
|Atlanta, GA
|Dec 15-18
|AU Diving Invitational
|Chestnut brown, AL
|January 3-6
|UT Diving Invitational
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|January 8
|Georgia Tech
|Chestnut brown, AL
|January 15
|Alabama
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|January 22
|Florida
|Gainesville, Florida
|February 3-5
|Maroon invitees
|Chestnut brown, AL
|February 15-19
|SEC Championships
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|February 25-26
|Last Chance Qualification
|Not yet known
|March 7-9
|NCAA Zones Diving Qualification
|Atlanta, GA
|March 16-19
|NCAA Women’s Championships
|Atlanta, GA
|March 23-26
|NCAA Men’s Championships
|Atlanta, GA
