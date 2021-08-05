Top Spins, Side Spins and Ping Pong Diplomacy – News

If Ma Long is pure perfection, Ma Lin was the wizard on the other side of the table. And how could one forget the Swedish maestro Jan-Ove Waldner, or the ‘Mozart of TT’ as he was known at its peak in the late 80’s and early 90’s!

Waldner remains for me the greatest non-Chinese player ever, not because of his talent, but because of his admirable and powerful ability to break through the Great Wall of China in table tennis. Chinese players of the time called him the Guerilla Foreman. He was the Ivan Lendl of table tennis, I would say – so close and yet so far from the greatness of all time. He was the real deal, even when the pact was sealed by Chinese talent in the sport.

I’ve seen more of Lin and Waldi, but I wonder how a man, a mere mortal, can play table tennis like Ma Long does.

He seems to be doing everything right, although I suspect his backhand isn’t as strong as it should be – a backhanded compliment after he recently suppressed the challenge of world No. 1 and compatriot Fan Zhendong in Tokyo. Ma Long has an all-round game. I’ll give it to him. He anticipates exceptionally well, moves like a panther and wears out his rivals.

However, Ma Lin was an artist, starting with his pen grip that did not distinguish the backhand from the forehand. His rivals never knew what was coming when he came out on top with spin and trickery. A quick roll of the wrists should do the trick.

He would then unleash the loop to capture his stranded rivals and keep him under its spell. For the record, Lin is the only male TT player to win Olympic gold in singles, doubles and team, and was a four-time world champion. He also lost three times in the championship final.

Waldi, on the other hand, was a tactician who was the better conspirator of the three. The Swede’s game inspired me when I started playing ping pong in the late 80’s and 90’s. He chopped with style and played the waiting game and let them make mistakes. He also blocked well and surprised his enemies. Placement was his forte and he made history for me.

So I took the sport semi-seriously and was told I had a deadly forehand as I struggled with a backhand that never found its sweet spot, although I managed to make my way out of the corners with some topspin thrown in.

I was club class, although I had potential. I tried to improve my game during my college days, but was shown my place by rowers who had the talent to reach national level.

I tried again during my PG years, only to be tricked by the underspin and cross-court strikes of a female party member who made four of us in a row look like pretty boys.

For me, the rise of Waldner was the coming of age of table tennis, when it became more global and you could make deals across the table. The Berlin Wall had fallen and the Soviet Union was dismantled. A new revolution was in the air after the heady days of ping-pong diplomacy of the early 1970s when China emerged from the cold.

The start of the Chinese-American rapprochement was sparked by a hippie-American TT player named Glenn Cowan, who got on a bus with Chinese players during the 1971 World Championship. He shook hands with Zhuang Zedong, the best player in China at the time. The gesture was appreciated by Chairman Mao of China, and US President Richard Nixon saw an opportunity to repair fences with the dragon.

But that didn’t produce an American champion (Waldner was a European phenomenon) and China’s supremacy in table tennis remains under Ma Long to this day.

The dragon is now seen as a superpower and battles with the US from the South China Sea to the Atlantic Ocean. And Ma Long symbolizes a new China that believes its moment has arrived on the world stage. Maybe it’s time for ping pong diplomacy 2.0.

