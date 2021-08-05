Recent Match Report – Brave vs Originals 19th Match 2021

Manchester Originals 97 for 1 (Lee 43*, Lamb 32) beat Oval Invincibles 123 for 7 (Jones 3-17, Hartley 3-29) with 17 runs on DLS

Lizelle Lee crushed a fantastic 43 that failed to sack Manchester Originals to a shocking 17-run DLS win over the women’s hundred pace-setters Southern Brave at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Originals, chasing 124, won their first game on the fifth attempt, while the Brave’s bid for a fifth straight win was halted in murky conditions in Manchester. Harmanpreet Kaur was missing from the Originals XI due to a “quad niggle”, but they thrived in her absence to get over the line.

The Brave lost four late wickets for five runs in seven balls, undermining their bid of over 123 for 7.

South African Lee shared 52 in 38 balls with Emma Lamb to set the tone for the chase and completed the job when her opening partner fell, finishing with four fours and a six in 32 balls. When heavy rain came, the Originals were 97 to 1, with just 27 more from 30 balls, and they were comfortable winners on DLS.

Each of the Brave’s top four made valuable contributions on a real pitch; Sophia Dunkley and Stafanie Taylor made 28 apiece after 24 and 19 ahead of openers Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana.

For the Originals, Hannah Jones and Alex Hartley each claimed three wickets to beat fellow left-arm spinner, England’s wicketless Sophie Ecclestone.

Wyatt and Mandhana shared a solid opening score of 34, hitting four boundaries each in their respective innings. Coverage was a productive area.

Hannah Jones was the Originals bowlers’ choice Getty Images

But the Brave’s early good work was wasted by the late collapse as the score dropped from 113 for 3 after 88 balls to 118 for 7 after 96.

Hartley had caught Maia Bouchier at cover and Amanda-Jade Wellington lbw with consecutive deliveries before Jones and Kate Cross also split two wickets into two balls. Hartley finished 3 for 29 and Jones 3 for 17 of their 20 balls respectively.

In response, England hopeful Lamb was the early dominant force with 32 out of 23. She crashed five boundaries and was particularly strong squared either side of the wicket before running herself out as she pushed to cover and fell victim to a direct hit on Anya Shrubsole’s non-striker to leave the score at 52 for 1 after 38.

Mignon du Preez then joined her compatriot Lee as the points continued to flow. When Lee long hoisted Charlotte Taylor’s spin for the first of two sixes in the game, the Originals were 76 to 1, needing 48 with 46 balls left.

Shortly afterwards, Du Preez – who didn’t make 15 – pledged Wellington’s leg pin over long-on for six. But there was only time for two more balls, sharing an unbroken 45.

“If you start the tournament with three losses and the rain doesn’t give you a chance to win the fourth, there’s a lot of pressure,” said Cross. “But I just loved the way we handled our cricket today. That was what I liked the most. If you lose it would be easy to get even more inside.

“We had a conversation on Monday and said, ‘We have nothing to lose now. Let’s not worry about failure because the more you worry, the more likely you are to fail’. We just loosened the shackles It’s not how you start, it’s how you end.”