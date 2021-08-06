Knight in Tabs for Manning Award Watch List





Ryan Koslen Employee AD / Communications CINCINNATIA University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (Louisville, Kentucky/St. Xavier) was selected on the watch list for the 2021 Manning Award sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The list includes 32 of the best quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2021 season. The winner will be re-selected after the bowls by a voting panel, made up of the national media and each of the Mannings. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football achievements of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowling performance in the ballot. Ridder is one of six finalists for the 2020 Manning Award on the watchlist, along with Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Dillon Gabriel (UCF), Sam Howell (North Carolina), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) and Brock Purdy (Iowa State). ). The UC senior signal caller was also on the waiting lists for the CFPA National Performer of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award and is one of the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year players to watch. Ridder will enter his final season at UC as the No. 2 passer in school history, throwing for 6,905 yards and 57 touchdowns over the past three seasons. He recently joined some of the other top QBs in the country as advisors at the annual Manning Passing Academy, He was the 2020 American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 2021 AAC Championship Game Most Outstanding Player and 2018 AAC Rookie of the Year, helping the Bearcats to a 2020 AAC Championship and an appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a New Year’s Six game. A finalist for the 2020 Manning Award, Ridder has 22 career-exciting TDs, the most ever for a UC QB and tied for number 8 in the Bearcats annals. He is the active career leader in winning percentage among NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision signal callers, winning over 88% of his career starts. Off the field, he received his undergraduate degree and was named a First-Team Academic All-District Honoree by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Cincinnati opens the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4 against Miami (OH) in the 125th Battle for the Victory Bell at 3:30 p.m. ET insideNippertStadium. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and fans are encouraged tosign up online for the digital platform. Visit thepage football ticketsto reserve your season tickets now! ABOUT THE BEARCATS Cincinnati finished 9-1 in 2020, won the American Athletic Conference Championship and played in the Chick-fil-APeach Bowl, a New Year’s Six Bowl. time All-America selectionAhmed Gardneralong with All-AAC selectionsDarrian Bevers,Marcus Brown,Coby Bryant,Myjai Sanders,Tre Tucker,Josh WhyleaandMichael Young Jr.The 2021 roster foresees nearly 40 local players who grew up and played high school football in the three-state area. BUY TICKETS NOWSUBSCRIBE TO ESPN+ FILL OUT FRIDAYS New season ticket holders who make their purchases on a Friday between 9 AM and noon ET will enter a drawing to win several Bearcats prizes. Fans should follow @GoBEARCATS social media and tune in every Thursday this summer for weekly prize announcements. LET IT FLY The University of Cincinnati soccer team’s 2021 preseason will be featured in a six-part miniseries titled LET IT FLY, which airs weekly on YouTube and GoBEARCATS.com at 7 p.m. ET, from July 29 to September 2. Read more online. FOLLOW THE BEARCATS Visit GoBEARCATS.com for the latest information on football in Cincinnati. Follow Cincinnati football for the latest updates (@GoBearcatsFB) and CoachFickell(@CoachFick) on Twitter. You can also find the Bearcats atInstagramandFacebook. Related Videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2021/8/5/football-ridder-tabbed-for-manning-award-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos