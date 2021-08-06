The 5 Position Battles to Watch During Auburn’s Fall Camp

Thirty days and 25 practice sessions stand between Auburn and the season opener against Akron, which will mark the official start of the Bryan Harsin era.

Players report for fall camp on Thursday, with the first day of practice for Friday as 2021 approaches on the horizon. There’s still plenty to sort out and plenty of questions to answer between now and when the Tigers take to the field for a packed Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 4.

We’ve already looked at the top five questions Auburn faces when entering Fall Camp, and now examine five of the top position battles to be solved in the coming month. While Auburn is returning several starters and key contributors on both sides of the ball, there are plenty of starting roles up for grabs this fall and while someone should appear on paper as a starter in Week 1 of the season, these battles may not be fully settled until later. After all, quality depth is a good issue to have.

1. The No. 2 cornerback spot

Roger McCreary returns for his senior season as Auburn’s top cornerback after a stellar junior campaign in which he had three interceptions and six pass breaks, often drawing the opponent’s best receiver. With McCreary in the No. 1 spot in the corner, the bigger question for Auburn is who will earn the No. 2 job as the Tigers have some high-quality options going into the season.

Jaylin Simpson earned the starting role last fall after knocking out Nehemiah Pritchett in the preseason, but he sustained an injury in the season opener against Kentucky that hampered his success last season. He finished 2020 with 14 tackles and three breakups in eight games, but he had a strong spring to put himself back in the conversation for the starting role. Pritchett, meanwhile, started every game but the opener after Simpson suffered his injury. The 6-foot-1, 179-pounder had a breakthrough season, leading the team by 10 pass breaks and adding an interception to go along with 25 tackles in 11 games. According to the analysis of Pro Football Focus, Pritchett allowed one or fewer receptions in eight of those games, while the opposing receivers only had a 36.8 percent catch rate.

Then there’s the transfer of West Virginia’s Dreshun Miller, who arrives in Auburn after helping to anchor the highest-ranking nations in defense a year ago. According to PFF, Miller led the Mountaineers with eight pass breakups and an interception, while finishing with the fifth-best forced unfinish (24.4 percent) among Power 5 defenders.

2. Nickelback:

The next position battle on this list closely follows the previous one as Auburn looks set to replace Christian Tutt in the slot this season. Depending on how the aforementioned competition shakes out, Pritchett could be a prime candidate to slide in and take over the starting job at nickel for Auburn, but he’s hardly the team’s only option.

Ladarius Tennison looked like he would be the natural choice to succeed Tutt on nickel after playing a few games there last season, but a lack of depth in safety this spring led to a move to the back of defense for the second year student. He left spring at the top of the depth chart in that new role, but with a number of newcomers coming to safety this summer thanks to the transfer portal, Tennison is likely to see a return to nickel where he could compete for the starting role there.

Also keep an eye out for Zion Puckett, who had 15 tackles and a pass break as a reserve at the position last season, and junior college transfer Bydarrius Knighten, who has established himself as one of the best defenders at FCS level in recent seasons. Knighten, like Puckett, can play both safety and nickel, so it’ll be interesting to see where both end up this fall.

3. The No. 2 Safety Spot

Again, this ties into the position battle above as Auburn appears to find the best fit on safety alongside returning starter Smoke Monday following the departures of Jamien Sherwood and Jordyn Peters from the NFL.

As previously mentioned, Tennison got the most first team reps in this position in the spring, but a return to nickel makes the most sense for him in the long run. Puckett was limited by injury in the spring, but he also saw time in the rotation at safety, so he should be a candidate for the starting role now that he is back to full strength. The biggest name to watch here, however, is upcoming Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman, who appeared in just two games last season as a true freshman but established himself as Commodores’ most promising young defender and already has experience with the Derek Masons. -system. Knighten, the former FCS All-American, also makes sense here given his experience, with six interceptions in his career, 18 pass breakups and 245 tackles during his time at SEMO, where he was a three-year starter.

4. Left tackle

Auburn’s offensive lineup, like its secondary, could have a knock-on effect this fall. With eight returning players with starting experience last season, there’s bound to be some movement in fall camp as offensive line coach Will Friend tries to sort out the best five-man squad.

While a lot can change from left to right from the front, you’ll need to focus on a specific position battle to watch the battle on the left here. Both Austin Troxell and Alec Jackson are returning this fall after splitting the load on the left last season. Jackson started the first seven games of the season with a left tackle before Troxell entered the lineup for the final three games in the regular season, then Jackson returned to that spot for the Citrus Bowl as Troxell turned to the right in his absence. from Brodarious Hamms against Northwest.

When spring arrived, Jackson again hosted the most reps from the first team, but Troxell took over during the second half of practice and kept that role through A-Day, when Jackson was absent from the Tigers annual spring game. The battle between the two Red Shirt seniors is supposed to continue at fall camp, but don’t discount former junior college transfer Kilian Zierer at that position. The 6-foot-7, 298-pounder didn’t see the field during his first season on the Plains as he spent the spring recovering from an ACL injury sustained in JUCO and didn’t have the benefit of a normal outdoor season thanks to the impact of the COVID pandemic. But after getting second-team reps in the spring and experiencing a full, near-normal offseason in the weight room, he was able to play a part in the left tackle discussion.

5. Right Guard

I was tempted to put the wide receiver down here given the low production Auburn is returning to its receiving corps this season, but that was pretty much covered in the top five questions Auburn is facing this season, with several candidates that could potentially emerge as the Tigers top threat in the passing game. So let’s keep the focus on the offensive line instead.

In particular, let’s look at the right waiting spot.

Brandon Council opened the 2020 season as Auburns starter on right guard, getting the wink there in four of the Tigers’ first five games (starting on the right tackle in the other game during that stretch) before ending his season abruptly ended thanks to a torn ACL. As a substitute, Keiondre Jones stepped in, who started the other seven games as a right hat and proved to be a strong run-blocker for the Tigers ground game.

But Council was arguably Auburn’s most consistent lineman when he was healthy last season, and now he’s back in the fold after recovering from that ACL injury and a shoulder problem that sidelined him over the spring. How long it will take him to get back into shape remains to be seen, and while Jones showed a lot of promise as a freshman in the red shirt last season, it’s hard to see Council not being a factor in the lineup if he’s 100 percent healthy. is. Given the Council’s versatility, with the ability to play all five spots down the line, it’s very possible he’ll fill in elsewhere up front as Jones continues his strong development on the right wing.

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.