Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts Of The Dial-Up Model Who Mentioned Smith-Schuster’s Disappointing Season





The new NFL season is upon us and players are using training camps to prepare their bodies for a new 17-game slate. The extended season will also be a challenge for Fantasy Football owners, with teams likely to let their starters rest sooner. That means it’s paramount to build depth in your 2021 Fantasy Football rankings to experience success well into your league’s playoffs. Walking back is a position where you need to have a lot of options, and avoiding potential 2021 Fantasy football busts is a priority. That’s why reliable Fantasy Football rankings for 2021 are critical as they can help you identify the NFL fantasy football busts 2021 you should avoid to avoid heartache. Before you go in time for your Fantasy Football 2021 drafts, make sure check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets of the tried and true computer model at SportsLine. Last year, the model accurately predicted that the Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a failure. He had an ADP in the fourth round, but the model ranked him only the number 14 recipient, behind players like AJ Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice. Now SportsLine has simulated 10,000 times throughout the NFL season and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying several potential Fantasy Football busts.Go to SportsLine now to see them. Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021 One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts that the SportsLine model mentions: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. USC’s former second-round roster is coming off a strong 2020 season in which he rushed for 978 yards and seven touchdowns. His scant use in the passing game, however, extends into 2021. Jones was targeted 42 times and caught 28 passes, but only managed 165 yards and a touchdown through the air last season. Leonard Fournette was more involved as a receiver, while the continued development of Ke’Shawn Vaughn and offseason signing Giovani Bernard is likely to ease Jones’ workload in 2021. The Buccaneers have a dynamic pass attack with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and Jones’ ineffectiveness as a receiver will threaten his overall playing time. Therefore, the model places Jones (12th-round ADP) behind late-round options like Wayne Gallman (18th) and Rex Burkhead (20th). Another bust that SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings identified: Ravens bringing back JK Dobbins. The Ohio state product gave the Ravens the big blow during his rookie season, averaging 6.0 yards per carry en route to 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Now, many owners expect Dobbins to take on a bigger role in 2021, as evidenced by his 2021 Fantasy Football ADP of 29.38. That’s not guaranteed in a crowded Ravens backfield. Gus Edwards will continue to be a factor in early downs and close range situations, while Justice Hill is also poised to get more involved after Mark Ingram left this off-season. Then there’s Lamar Jackson, who is a staple of the Ravens’ running game on engineered runs and scrambles. Dobbins also only caught 18 passes in 2020, a big reason why the model ranks him behind running backs like Travis Etienne (fifth round ADP) and Mike Davis (sixth). How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football rankings SportsLine also deals with a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers last season. This quarterback is outside the top 15 in 2021 Fantasy football positional rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins ​​and Derek Carr.You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine. So Which 2021 Fantasy Football Busts Should You Avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season’s production? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model JuJu called Smith-Schuster’s down season, and invent.

