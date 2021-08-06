Sports
Women this week: gender equality at the Summer Olympics
This week’s post was written by Caroline Hayes, an intern with the Women and Foreign Policy program.
Gender Equality at the Summer Olympics
The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are the most gender equal in the history of the Olympics, with nearly 49 percent of the nearly 11,000 athletes being women. In 1964, the last time the Tokyo Olympics were held, women made up just over 13 percent of the total number of participants. Mixed gender events are also emerging in the Olympics, with a further seven sports in 2021, including track, swimming, shooting, judo and table tennis events. Despite this progress, only 33.3 percent of the board of directors of the International Olympic Committees and 37.5 percent of the committee members are women. Double standards between male and female athletes in official uniforms also sparked public outcry after news broke that the European Handball Federation would be good the Norwegian women’s beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottom.
#MeToo continues to make waves worldwide
Lake:
Women and women’s rights
Survivors of sexual abuse and gender-based violence are use their platforms during the 2021 Summer Games to condemn their abusers and the systems that protect them. In addition to US gymnasts speaking out about USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar’s sexual assault, athletes have recently competed for USA Fencing and USA Swimming. complaints filed and lawsuits against abusive coaches. After the Olympics, the #MeToo movement has continued to make an impact around the world. in china, police arrested one of the country’s most prominent figures Canadian-Chinese pop star Kris Wuon is accused of rape. Since his arrest, at least two dozen women have… come forward to accuse Wu of sexual assault. Meanwhile, lawmakers in California, the United Kingdom and Ireland are trying to: regulate the use of nondisclosure agreements that prevent victims of discrimination, harassment and abuse in the workplace from speaking up.
Human trafficking: a call to action
forward World Day Against Human Trafficking on July 30, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Member States to do more to fight human trafficking, pointing to its increasing prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Women and children have increasingly been targeted by online platforms for sexual exploitation, forced marriage and other abuses, as the pandemic has left marginalized populations highly vulnerable to human trafficking. Governments around the world, including in Ghana and Liberiahave responded to this call by outlining increased efforts to protect victims of trafficking and hold perpetrators accountable. In the United States, the Biden administration has launched a new Task Force Human Smuggling and Human Trafficking to disrupt and prevent migrant smuggling and human trafficking.
Lake:
Women and women’s rights
Sources
2/ https://www.cfr.org/blog/women-week-gender-equality-summer-olympic-games
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]