Sports
Business news | Stock and Stock Market News
After a strong rise in the last few sessions, there is the possibility of consolidation or a small downward correction of the highs near the breakout points support around 16,000-16,100 according to the concept of change in polarity, says Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC securities.
Trending News
|Name
|Price
|Change
|% Chg
|sbic
|441.85
|-15.10
|-3.3
|India Bulls Hsg
|270.25
|-0.90
|-0.33
|ntpc
|116.50
|-1.35
|-1.15
|rec
|155.10
|0.70
|0.45
YOUR OPINION
Which of these youngsters will score more runs this ipl?
Thank you for voting