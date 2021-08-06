Olympics-Table Tennis-China conquers Japan to win women’s team gold, extend undefeated record





By Eimi Yamamitsu TOKYO (Reuters) – China on Thursday won the women’s team table tennis gold medal after beating Japan 3-0 in the final, continuing its unbeaten run in the event. The Chinese trio Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who all competed in their first Olympics, raised the national flag together with their coach Li Sun after winning the title. In the second match, Sun played against Japan’s Mima Ito, whom she defeated in the singles semifinals last week. The 20-year-old rowers, who have both said they get better every time they play against each other, fought a heated battle, but the Chinese were victorious 3-1. The world’s number four, Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to secure victory for China, which has won all four Olympic women’s table tennis teams since its introduction in 2008. “To wear this gold medal again – this happiness feels different than before,” said Chen, who also claimed gold for women’s singles at the Tokyo Games. “This is a team medal and the meaning is different. It took the three of us to get it and the whole team, the Chinese Table Tennis Association, everyone who made an effort, everyone who quietly supported and helped us. I really want to thank them here.” Li said the Japanese players deserve respect for constantly challenging China. “Our young players have grown so fast thanks to Japan. Every day we worry about Japan. We have been in this process for five years,” he said. Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa, who had won silver and bronze in the team events in the past two Games, as well as Ito and Hirano, all laughed after the game. But the three burst into tears when reporters asked if they could play at home. “I am grateful to my teammates and everyone who has supported us,” Ishikawa said as she wiped her tears with her hands. “Winning was my main goal. If I had won, I would have enjoyed it more,” Ito told reporters. Story continues “But I honestly think from the bottom of my heart that I have practiced more than any other player. I am happy that I worked hard for the Tokyo Games. And so I can say with confidence that I deserved a medal.” Ito, who won all-color medals at the Tokyo Games, said at a press conference after the game. “I want to calm myself down and relax first. I want to keep doing what I want to do and go my own way.” Hong Kong Lee Ho Ching, Doo Hoi Kem and Minnie Soo Wai Yam secured the bronze with a 3-1 victory over Germany. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Hugh Lawson/Toby Davis/Ken Ferris)

