Wheeler & Turner named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List





RICHMOND, VA. University of Richmond Red Shirt Sophomore Linebacker Tristan Wheeler (Bethlehem, Pa.) and red shirt senior defensive lineman Kobie Turner (Clifton, Virginia) have been named to the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List Thursday. The Spiders are the only multi-member team in CAA Football on the preseason Watch List and only one of three teams in the country to hold two honorary titles, alongside defending champions Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State. The Buck Buchanan Award is presented each season to the best defensive player in NCAA FCS Football. The preseason waiting list contains 35 players and more players can join the waiting list during the regular season. A national media panel will select the winner after the season. Wheeler finished 14e in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award during the spring and was named a preseason All-America earlier this week. He earned All-America honors last year after leading the Spiders and the entire CAA averaging 9.5 tackles per game. He ranked 21NS in the country in tackles per game, closing the Spiders’ four-game season with a team-high 38 tackles. Wheeler posted 25 tackles in his last two games, and posted 14 tackles in his career in the Spiders’ victory over Elon (March 27) before finishing the season with an 11-tackle appearance against No. 1 James Madison. He was a 2019 finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, presented to the best freshman in all of NCAA FCS Football. In his first two years, he recorded 142 tackles in 16 games, averaging 8.9 tackles per game in his young career. Turner, who also earned preseason All-America and All-CAA honors this outdoor season, appears on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List for the first time. He was the CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, becoming only the fifth Spider in the program’s history to receive CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors and the first since 2010, when Eric McBride Co-Defensive Player of the year. Turner was the first defensive lineman in the CAA to win the award since 2011 (Ronnie Cameron, ODU). Turner finished the Spiders’ four-game season with 19 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles. He tied for the team leader with 6.0 tackles for loss and was second on the team with 3.5 sacks. His 1.50 loss tackles per game ranked third in the CAA, while his 0.88 sacks per game ranked fourth. He finished the year with nine tackles, including 2.0 for a loss to No. 1 James Madison. The Spiders kick off the 2021 fall season with two consecutive home games at Robins Stadium, starting September 4 as host of Howard. The playing time is set at 2 p.m Defensive Linemen Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa (2020-21) Finalist

