Pitt Target Jordan Buchanan Continues Strong Family Soccer Tradition

Pitt has targeted a player with pretty good bloodlines in the 2022 class who could be a diamond in the rough.

Jordan Buchanan, an athlete in the class of 2022 at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia, learned from Archie Collins on Wednesday that he deserved an offer from Pitt. Buchanan (6’1″, 175) currently plays wide receiver, safety and cornerback, but Pitt loves his potential in the defensive backfield.

Pitt has been very successful in landing defensive backs from Georgia in recent years with names like Ryland Gandy (Buford, Georgia), Khalil Anderson (Atlanta, Georgia), Rashad Battle (Fairburn, Georgia) and Hunter Sellers (College Park, Georgia ). The Panthers hope Buchanan will be their next Peach State engagement.

Pittsburgh Sports Now spoke to this up-and-coming prospect on Thursday and learned that he comes from a football family. Buchanan has two older brothers who played D-1 football (Baylen/Tennessee and Ray Jr./Northern Iowa) and his father is Ray “Big Play”. Buchanan played in the NFL (Oakland, Atlanta, and Indianapolis) for 12 years, finishing his career with 47 interceptions, 823 tackles, and one Pro Bowl appearance (1998).

“I am connected to PitViper Sports and they were the ones who really connected me with Coach Collins,” said Buchanan. “That really started somewhere last week. I was able to send a movie to him (Collins) of some camps I’ve been on, like some footwork exercises and some of my stuff from last year. He could see that and contacted me. Coach started by telling me what he was particularly looking forward to in the videos.”

Some videos from the field today pic.twitter.com/fUReu9ygGb — Jordan Buchanan (@J_buchanan4) July 1, 2021

“One of the things they like is that Jordan is tall, is tall and they like his speed,” said Ray Buchanan. “I don’t like to advertise to my kids, but they’ve seen a highlight video of him and what his moves are like. He played on the offensive side of the ball and they noticed how quickly he could pick up the footwork on the defensive back and just noticed that he is an athlete. The folks at PitViper Sports put the tape there and they have a great relationship with Coach Archie and that’s how it started blowing up. Once they saw him, they really understood the potential and the growth in him.”

Wednesday was a big day for Buchanan, as along with Pitt, he also got an offer from LSU to go along with his first offer from Kentucky.

“I’ve really always looked at them (Pitt) and realized what a good coach he is,” he added. “I know he was able to get two defensive backs to the NFL last year. I just want to play football big and my goal is to eventually play in the NFL. When I got the news from Pitt, of course I was excited and happy. This is just a big opportunity for me.”

Jordan’s father tries to stay in the background and let his kids go through the hiring process themselves, but he’s done his research on the Pitt program and tells PSN he’s very impressed.

“I’ve been keeping up with Archie and seeing what he’s been able to do over the years,” Ray said. “This guy took over Pitt and last year they led the ACC in interceptions with 14 and placed 9th in the country. Not only that, but the things he could do when he was in the MAC conference. Not only does he build ball hawks there, but they are from Pittsburgh, which means they are a tough football team that plays with strength and effort. I look at things like that and those are some of the things we talk about behind the scenes. Plus, Pitt offers you a great education, a program that could potentially take him to the NFL and give their players great coaching.”

All this recruiting news came late in the summer for Buchanan, so he tells PSN he is in the process of figuring out some visits in the season he wants to make. Pitt has already talked to him about some potential matches that they would like him to attend.