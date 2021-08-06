The Washington Football Team Bans the Wearing of Native American-Inspired Headdresses and Face Painting at Home Games





Those clothes were a tradition for fans of the team, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, but the organization officially changed its name in 2020 under pressure from several corporate sponsors to change it because of its racist connotations.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face painting are no longer allowed to be worn in the stadium,” the football organization said. in a press release Wednesday.

Native American groups had long denounced the team’s name as an ethnic slur. The team has already expired all Redskins branding of team properties, including FedExField, all of its digital properties and merchandise.

“While I wasn’t here before the name revocation, I believe it was done with the confidence that this fanbase’s connectedness runs deep and that the much-loved traditions and positive aspects of our identity can be preserved and even enhanced under a new name that doesn’t offend any member of our community,” team president Jason Wright said in a statement recent blog post.

For the Native American community, the decision announced on Wednesday had been necessary for years. “Today’s announcement by the Washington Football Team is welcome news, but far too late, as Native Americans have suffered for decades the humiliation and trauma of these dehumanizing fan rituals,” President Fawn Sharp of the National Congress of American Indians told CNN in a statement. “NCAI won’t rest until all professional, collegiate and K-12 school teams withdraw their native ‘themed’ mascots — and associated fan rituals — into the dustbin of history where they belong.” The team will have a new mascot in the future, but when that will happen is not yet known. Last season, fans were not allowed to attend games at the start and end of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and fan participation was very limited, so this will be the first season with the official new name and fans in place. The team is also recommending masks for their fans and they will resume tailgating. The preseason for the Washington Football Team starts on August 12 and the first home game is on August 20 against the Bengals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/05/us/washington-football-team-no-native-american-attire-trnd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos