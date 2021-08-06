



Road Tickets available for selected football matches

RICHMOND, Ky. Tickets for the games of EKU Football in Western Carolina on September 4, Louisville on September 11 and Central Arkansas on October 16 are now available through the EKU Athletics Ticket Office. Tickets for the games of EKU Football in Western Carolina on September 4, Louisville on September 11 and Central Arkansas on October 16 are now available through the EKU Athletics Ticket Office. Ticket orders are now being taken and seat locations will be assigned at a later date. Tickets for the Western Carolina season opener are $30, the Louisville in-state rivalry game for $50 and a sequel to last season’s epic battles in Central Arkansas for $20 through the EKU Athletics Ticket Office. For additional questions, please contact the EKU Ticket Office at [email protected] or 844-3-GOBIGE. Additional ticket information for other road races will be announced at a later date. Season tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale at the EKU Ticket Office. Season tickets can be purchased for as little as $6.50 per game with premium rear seats available for less than $35 per game. Overall packages start at just $39 for the 2021 season. All seats for the upcoming season are reserved. Tickets can be purchased online NOW. For additional questions, please contact the EKU Ticket Office at [email protected] or 844-3-GOBIGE. EKU Athletics has also created a business ticketing and customer engagement program for football tickets in time for the 2021 season. The launch of the program coincides with EKU’s move to the ASUN conference and offers companies the opportunity to purchase just four tickets through the program or design a larger package to suit their interests. Packs include in-game board recognition capabilities. Initial seating allocations for the program are in the lower seating areas in Sections D and E around the 50-yard line and normally priced at $89 per seat for the season. In addition to the pre-designed packages, companies can contact EKU Athletics to find gameday solutions that best suit their needs. The Colonels open the 2021 season on September 4 in Western Carolina. In the inaugural season of ASUN Conference, the 2021 schedule will also be one of the toughest for a Colonel team. Eastern’s six games as part of the ASUN-WAC Challenge included three against the top-15 ranked teams over the past season, including two playoff rosters. EKU’s five non-conference games include two more teams that have ranked somewhere this season, a Missouri Valley Conference team, a Southern Conference team and the University of Louisville.

Walt Wells The Colonels’ first season as head coach featured a nine-game fall slate. The Colonels completed all nine games without interruption from COVID-19. The successful completion of the fall season by the players and staff enabled the program to maintain a regular off-season recovery and conditioning schedule and conduct regular spring training in preparation for the 2021 season.

