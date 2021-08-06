Westmont Tennis All-American Cade Pierson Named Coaching Staff | Sport





Five years at Westmont wasn’t enough for Cade Pierson of the women’s tennis program. The recent graduate has accepted an offer from Westmont athletic director Dave Odell to continue her relationship with the team as an associate head coach.

Cade Pierson goes from All-American player to head coach at Westmont. “Last year, Cade had a fifth year as a player,” noted head coach Ellie Johnson. “She was a captain of the team, but in some ways an assistant coach. It was very interesting for her to compete as a player, but also to have a coach’s perspective.” “She couldn’t compete last fall, so at our regional tournament we designated her as a coach. It was good to see how the players reacted to her as a coach. She got a bit of a taste and we had nice conversations about how you have to coach and communicate with different players. “There have been several times when she led training. When she told me what went right and what went wrong, she showed the ability to discern what a player needs to work on tactically and technically.” Pierson, who played for Santa Barbara High School before enrolling at Westmont in the fall of 2016, had expected to end her collegiate playing career with the 2019-20 school year. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to what should have been its last season. Because the NAIA chose not to burden show jumping athletes with a shortened season of competition, Pierson was able to stay at Westmont for an additional year and compete again this past spring. Pierson, an accomplished student athlete, was twice named NAIA All-American. Last year, she was named NAIA National Senior Player of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). “It’s an exciting honor,” Pierson said of the new assignment. “I have invested so much time as a player and as a captain. I love Westmont and I love our team. It has been a great blessing to continue my tennis career at Westmont. I am grateful for the opportunity and really looking forward to it to remain a Warrior and represent Westmont and help our tennis program grow to even greater potential.”

Our professional journalists work around the clock to ensure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate the Noozhawks coronavirus coverage and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we bring to you 24/7, join our Hawks Club today. You need us more than ever and we need your support. We offer special member benefits to show how much we value your trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.noozhawk.com/article/westmont_tennis_all_american_cade_pierson_named_to_coaching_staff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos