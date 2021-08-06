Central Collegiate Hockey Association Announces 2021`-2022 Schedule





MARQUETTE, Michigan (WLUC) — The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) today announced the full schedule, including non-conference games, for the 2021-22 NCAA Division I season. The full slate will begin on Saturday, October 2, and will conclude with the NCAA National Championship game on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Minnesota State University Mavericks will play the most games this season (36), the Lake Superior State University Lakers will play the second most games (35), while the other six members play 34 games. CCHA teams play the most non-conference games against the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (22) and the second most against the Big Ten Conference (11), followed by the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (10), Independent Teams (8), Hockey East Association (5), United States National Team Development Program (3), Atlantic Hockey Association (2). The Northern Michigan University Wildcats will have the most home games on the list (22) and will play their first six games, including eight of their first 10 games on home ice. Lake Superior State follows with 19 games and the Bemidji State University Beavers & Mavericks share third place with 17 home games. The Bowling Green State University Falcons will play the most games on the road this season (20), while the University of St Thomas Tommies will play 10 of their first 13 away games. Lake Superior State will play the most games in the fastest time as the Lakers will be the first to 18 games over the Thanksgiving Day weekend. Notable non-conference games this season kick off on opening weekend when the state of Minnesota visits the defending national champions, University of Massachusetts Minutemen October 2-3. The Ferris State University Bulldogs are expected to be the first to drop the puck in the 2021-22 season when they host the Miami (Ohio) University Redhawks, who face each other for the first time since 2011. Ferris State will host two former CCHA members, now NCHC members, during the first two weeks, Miami and the Western Michigan University Broncos. St. Thomas kicks off their first campaign in the NCAA Division I rankings with a home-and-home series against national runner-up St. Cloud State University Huskies. November 5-6, Northern Michigan hosts Boston University for the 1991 National Championship team’s 30th anniversary Wildcats. Members of that Wildcat championship team will be in attendance and a short ceremony honoring their achievements will take place before the puck is dropped. The United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) will visit three CCHA members this season: Northern Michigan (10/5), Michigan Tech (10/16), and Lake Superior State (1/21/22). The first full CCHA weekend where all eight CCHA teams will play in-conference matches will take place from November 18-20. Three CCHA teams will participate in tournaments or showcases this season. Minnesota State plays in the Ice Breaker Tournament in Duluth, Minn. October 15-16. Bowling Green will be part of the Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, in Milwaukee, Wisc. Dec 28-29. The Michigan Technological University Huskies will play in this year’s Great Lakes Invitational in a showcase format, held at Yost Ice Arena and Munn Ice Arena Dec. 29-30. The CCHA Mason Cup playoffs will be held from March 4-19, followed by the NCAA tournament starting on March 25 and ending with the National Championship game on April 9. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

