India’s top order falters on Day 2 as James Anderson strikes | Cricket





It is a shame to even think that Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have not learned from their mistakes. Not after seven years. But James Anderson can do that to you in his backyard. Two exceptional balls thrown at near-perfect lengths brought out old habits and removed two of the world’s best and most rugged batsmen. It also plunged India into tumultuous waters after their opening lines gave them a rare auspicious start. On 97/0, there was a lot of hope for a standout batting performance that didn’t require a second innings to strengthen. But then Rohit Sharma fell, followed by Pujara and Kohli after successive Anderson deliveries. And as if those layoffs weren’t damaging enough, a reckless run by Ajinkya Rahane left India with a gaping hole from a wound. KL Rahul – impromptu opener in his seventh year of international cricket – is still on hold, undefeated at a well-made 57, along with Rishabh Pant, but there’s no doubt India has lowered the drawbridge for England to take a punchy to make a comeback. Nothing less than a great collaboration can now put India back on track. ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test, Day 2, Highlights But they’ll also regret not taking advantage of the start they got on a rain-cut Day 2. Overnight batsmen, as a rule around the world, have to start all over again the next morning. And with the Dukes ball only 13 overs old when Anderson resumed proceedings with three slips and a trench, disaster was always a ball away. With luck on their side, Sharma and Rahul showed the maturity of a battle-hardened couple, defending with soft hands, letting those who were meant to be and admitting girls until they slowly grew stronger to carry out the attack to England. feed. Calculated and meticulous, they kept low and let Anderson cast his spells (he didn’t concede all day), but the rest was counted well. Stuart Broad was cracked through the covers after seeing Sharma and Rahul cleverly run the ball through slips for boundaries. Ollie Robinson used his height well to get plenty of bounce and five girls, but Rahul got down on one knee to stroke him for a majestic boundary along the ground. Some of the most exquisite boundaries happened to come up against Sam Curran, England’s player of the series on the 2018 tour. Either overpitching or bowling too wide, Curran was sent through covers, pointing and down until Robinson pulled one back in the 38th over with a surprise bouncer that Sharma couldn’t contain. ALSO READ | India vs England: James Anderson fires Virat Kohli for first-ball duck WATCH Two overs later, Anderson did what he does so well, winning a lead over Pujaras bat before luring Kohli to a first-ball drive. Minutes after the double whammy, a beehive image of Anderson’s firing from Kohli in England began making the rounds on TV and social media. Four red dots almost touching outside the stump corresponded to his 2014 layoffs. The fifth in blue? Right in the middle of it.

