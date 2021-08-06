IU football Media Day: Defense key in IU footballs quest for a Big Ten title





Throughout the off-season, IU football head coach Tom Allen has been clear about his team’s goal of winning the Big Ten. On Thursday, on IUs media day, he delved further into how the Hoosiers can get there: their defense. Do you want to win the Big Ten? You better have the best defense in the Big Ten, Allen said. The team has a strong foundation to build on after a 2020 season with 17 interceptions, 25 sacks, a safe start in the 5th round of the NFL Draft over Jamar Johnson and former Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack hired as the new head coach at the University of South Alabama. Seventeen starters from last year’s season have returned and the Hoosiers have filled in this off-season gap via the transfer portal. Senior Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who suffered an ACL tear prior to last season, will also return. Allen and new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren, hired in January to replace Wommack, have high hopes for the teams’ defense ahead of camp. Warren, who had multiple coaching stops in the Southeastern Conference before arriving in Bloomington, has come in to learn the IU system rather than set up his own. For him, the transition to the IU system was mainly about language. I can call it Daffy Duck and they can call it quack, whatever it is, Warren said. I just had to adapt to that language. One of the things Warren has valued about defending IUs is the experienced experience in the group. IU lost just two starters in defense after the 2020 season, Jamar Johnson and defensive lineman Jerome Johnson. On the defensive line, IU searched for depth through the transfer portal, adding graduate student Ryder Anderson and junior Jaren Handy. Allen said last year’s line of defense was different from previous years, with less individual group production, which will be the team’s challenge for the group at camp and throughout the season. The schedule is designed for the guys to make plays that can make plays, Allen said. Everyone has a free chance to be that guy. The line needs to be more aggressive and finish games because if they don’t, others will have to fill in, Allen said. If they’re not going to get them, the linebackers and the corners will get them because that’s kind of how we roll, Allen said. It’s basically sic ’em, the first guy there gets rewarded. Allen also stressed the importance of good linebackers, a position he believes is necessary for good defense. Every member of last season’s linebacker room returns, and Allen is especially excited about that group going forward. Aggressive, fundamentally sound play is important to both Warren and Allen, with Allen saying he wants the defense to really finish more plays this season I want us to be the best, if not one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. That to me is clearly the standard we set for our boys, Allen said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2021/08/iu-football-media-day-defense-charlton-warren The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

