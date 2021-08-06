2021 All-News-Herald Girls’ Tennis – The News Herald

After missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, girls’ tennis teams across the state were back on the field this spring.

Although there were still some adjustments, the 2021 season started and ended on time. Overall, this spring was the first sports season since fall 2019 to be played without major delays or interruptions.

As for the local teams, Trenton won the Downriver League overall championship this year. The Trojans finished 7-0-1 in double encounters and came second in the league game. Trenton also won a regional title, finishing 14th at the D2 state meeting with three team points.

Wyandotte Roosevelt was second overall in the DRL. The Bears were 4-2 in double encounters, but finished in first place in the regular season. In the regional games, the team finished in a tie for fourth place with Allen Park.

Southgate Anderson finished in third place overall in the competition. The Titans were 3-1-3 in double encounters and came in second at the DRL Meet. In the regional competitions, Anderson finished second to Trenton and also qualified for the D2 state competition.

Gibraltar Carlson finished fourth overall in the competition. The Marauders went 7-1 in the dual-meet season and finished fourth in the league-meet. A strong performance at regional competitions gave Carlson a third-place finish, just two points behind Roosevelt in second.

Allen Park finished fifth overall in the competition, followed by Woodhaven, Taylor High, Edsel Ford and Lincoln Park.

In the Huron League, Grosse Ile dominated its way to an overall championship. The Red Devils trailed 5-0 in double encounters and finished in first place during the league game, nine points ahead of Carleton Airport in second place. Grosse Ile took part in a tough D4 region, finishing in fourth place.

New Boston Huron and Riverview were on par with Milan for fourth overall in the Huron League.

The 2021 All-News-Herald girls’ tennis team consists of all players who have achieved all first team honors in its respective league.

Meet the All-News-Herald team for 2021:

Ava Peryam, Anderson: Peryam has been dominant as Anderson’s number 1 singles player this season. The senior finished with a record 22-1 in a year in which she won national and regional championships. At the state rally, she gave Petoskys Paige Harris a first-round fight before suffering her only loss of 2021.

Sara Whitty, Grosse Ilea: Whitty was Grosse Iles’ No. 1 singles player in 2021, earning a D4 All-State Honorable Mention. The junior reached the league competition and finished second. She took eight total wins in a year that pitted her against many of the state’s top players due to the Red Devils’ tough schedule.

Emily Trela, Trenton: Trela ​​was the No. 1 in Trentons singles in a year when the team won national and regional championships. The senior took third place in the league match and she reached the semifinals at regional competitions. She set an overall record of 14-11 this spring.

Leah Mirch, River View: Mirch had a strong season as Riverviews No. 1 singles player. The senior was a regional runner-up and qualified for the D3 state meet. In addition, she won her first game of the day on the league game. She closed 2021 with an overall record of 15-11.

Reese Blackledge, Roosevelt: Blackledge, a junior, was Roosevelt’s No. 1 singles player in a season where the team won the DRL Meet and finished second in the league. She finished second in both the league and regional competitions, finishing with an overall record of 13-7.

Ashley Stanley, Allen Park: Stanley served as Allen Park’s No. 1 singles player in what was her senior season. She took third place in the league competition and reached the semi-finals in the regional competitions. For the year, she set an overall record of 14-8.

Olivia Bricker, Woodhaven: Bricker was Woodhavens’ No. 1 singles player in what was her final season of high school tennis. The senior ended the year with a total of 12 wins.

Natalie Olvera, Lincoln Park: Olvera took on the No. 1 role in singles at Lincoln Park this spring, serving as leader in what was her final season.

Faith Siegal, Huron: Siegal, a junior, took on the No. 1 role for Huron this spring. She served as leader for the Chiefs and gained valuable experience as she progressed into next season.

Savannah Manugas, Cabrinic: Manugas, a senior, served as Cabrinis No. 1 singles player and was a leader for the program.

Kailey Neubecker, Richard: Neubecker took on the No. 1 role for Richard in the 2021 season. She was a leader for the Pioneers and gained valuable experience heading into next spring.

Hayden Kobiljak, Grosse Ilea: Kobiljak came big for Grosse Ile on number 2 singles this spring. The sophomore set an overall record of 17-9 in a year where she won a league championship and reached the semifinals at the regional meet.

Abby Neal, Anderson: Neal came out big for Anderson this spring on No. 2 singles. The senior finished third in the league competition and second in the regional competitions. She set an overall record of 15-8 for the 2021 season.

Brooke Posey, Allen Park: Posey, a junior, shone at No. 2 singles this season. The junior finished with a record of 18-6 overall. She was one of two Allen Park players to win national and regional championships this spring.

Emily Overton, Woodhaven: In what was her freshman season, Overton played number 2 singles for Woodhaven. She reached the championship game on the league game and finished second. In total, she won a total of five games this spring.

Kyleigh Clawson, Trenton: Clawson shone for Trenton at number 3 singles this spring. The senior finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 20-6. She reached the third place match at the league meet and advanced to the semifinals at regionals.

Mariel Luecke, Allen Park: Luecke capped her high school tennis career with a strong season as Allen Park’s No. 3 singles player. The senior set an overall record of 14-5 in a year where she won league and regional championships.

Emma Johnson, Roosevelt: A senior in 2021, Johnson made it big on number 3 singles for Roosevelt. This season, she finished third in the league competition and reached the semifinals at regional competitions. She set an overall record of 12-5.

Payton Thayer, Grosse Ilea: Thayer was solid for Grosse Ile at number 4 singles this spring. The junior finished with an overall record of 18-14 in the year she won a league title and advanced to the regional meeting semi-finals.

Jackie Maurino, RooseveltJust a freshman, Maurino went big on number 4 singles for Roosevelt and gave the program much to look forward to over the next three seasons. She set an overall record of 17-2 in a year where she won a league championship and was a regional runner-up.

Makayla Steinmetz, Carlson: Steinmetz, a senior, played No. 1 double for Carlson this spring. She teamed up with junior Kamren Bell and together they won league and regional championships and posted an overall record of 21-1 for the season.

Madison Vance, Taylor: Vance saw time at No. 1-3 doubles and No. 3 singles this spring with Taylor. In the league game, the junior No. 1 played doubles with senior teammate Trishawna Hyatt and they won their first game of the day. She also won three doubles matches alongside junior teammate Rebekah Allen and had one win for the Griffins who played number 3 singles.

Rebekah Allen, Taylor: Allen, a junior, played doubles with Taylor this season. She mainly teamed up with fellow junior Madison Vance, at #2 or #3 double, and they took three wins together.

Ally Paryaski/Jillian Paryaski, Trenton: Ally and Jillian Paryaski formed the Trentons No. 1 doubles team in 2021 and received an honorable mention for all states. The senior and junior were 21-6 respectively and each had an overall record of 22-6. They finished second in both the league and regional competitions and won their first game of the day at the D2 state competition.

Natalia Cusumano / Grace Mans, Grosse Ilea: Cusumano and Mans, both juniors, played No. 1 doubles together this season. The duo won a national championship and reached the semifinals at regional competitions. Together they finished with a record of 10-8. Early in the season, Mans saw some time at No. 3 singles, eventually finishing the year with a total of 12 wins. Cusumano ended 2021 with 11 total wins.

Brianna Bumgardner/Audrey Edwards, Anderson: Bumgardner and Edwards, both seniors, made up Anderson’s No. 1 doubles team this spring. The pair took third place in the league competition and reached the semifinals at the regional competitions. Together they finished the year with an overall record of 14-8.

Alexandra Heckman/Allison Darzniek, Grosse Ilea: Heckman and Darzniek joined forces to play the second doubles for Grosse Ile in 2021. The junior and freshmen won both the league and regional championships this season, respectively. Together they finished the year with an overall record of 15-11.

Brooklyn Luscomb/Emily Miklaski, Roosevelt: Luscomb and Miklaski, both juniors, made up the No. 2 doubles team at Roosevelt. The pair took third place in the league competition and reached the semifinals at the regional competitions. Together they finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 10-8.

Delaney Brown/Lauren Spano: Carlson: Brown and Spano, both juniors, remained undefeated this season as Carlson’s No. 3 doubles team. They finished 22-0 together in a year in which they won national and regional championships.

Grace Kuzmiak/Olivia Heckman with Grosse: Kuzmiak and Heckman, both juniors, served as Grosse Iles No. 3 doubles team this spring. The duo won a league championship and reached the semifinals at the regional meeting. Together they set a record of 14-8, while Kuzmiak was 15-9 overall and Heckman finished 16-9.

Gabby Penny/Jessica Cooper, Trenton: Penny and Cooper came out strong as Trenton’s No. 4 doubles team in 2021. The junior and sophomores were 19-1 together, winning league and regional championships respectively. Penny finished with an overall record of 23-3.

Lucie Neilson / Lily Bargamian, Grosse Ilea: Neilson and Bargamian played No. 4 doubles together for Grosse Ile this season. The junior and sophomores respectively won a national championship and reached the semifinals at the regional competitions. They were together 12-7 this year, while Neilson finished 14-9 overall and Bargamian was 13-7.

Honorable Mention

Carlson – Kamren Bell

Grosse Ile Ava Tucker