Diamondbacks waste 8 scoreless innings by Merrill Kelly in loss to Giants





The Diamondbacks bullpen was asked on Thursday afternoon to protect a four-run lead in the ninth inning. The only thing more blatant than the fact that it couldn’t was the fact that it was no surprise that it couldn’t. The San Francisco Giants rallied for four runs in the ninth and got away with a 5-4 win in 10 innings, ruining another great performance by righthander Merrill Kelly, who shutout strikes at 102 for eight innings. landed pitches. It marked only the sixth time in club history that the Diamondbacks had increased a lead of four or more runs in the ninth inning or later. The decision can be debated as to whether manager Torey Lovullo should have stayed with Kelly for the ninth; Kelly said he felt he had more in the tank and the Giants seemed to view his removal as some sort of offensive catalyst. Lovullo didn’t want to ask too much of Kelly, who has been a workhorse this season and is less than a year away from major surgery. But the undisputed takeaway of the afternoon is the performance of a bullpen that is clearly in need of a stir in the off-season. The day started on Thursday with Lovullo bluntly explaining that the clubs were considering an option for reliever JB Bukauskas, a lightning-armed righthander who this season alternated between allowing loud contact and overpowering batters, seemingly without warning. From the point of view of managers, I need reliability, Lovullo said. I need to know what comes out of the bullpen every time. If you’re consistent and you know what’s going to happen to every guy you’re going to put in a game, that makes my decision a lot easier. It turned out to be a good harbinger of things to come. The Diamondbacks bullpen went in on Thursday with a major league-worst 5.43 ERA. Currently, the group consists of three pitchers that the team signed to minor league deals in the off-season and two players claimed waivers, one of whom was a Rule 5 pick. As of now, the group may have one pitcher, right-handed Taylor Clarke, who seems like a safe bet to be part of next year’s bullpen. It turned out that he was most responsible for what happened Thursday. Earlier in the day, recovering from the injured list, where he had been with a teres major strain in his right shoulder since mid-June, Clarke came in leading 4-0 but gave up a double (Kris Bryant), single (Alex Dickerson) and a double (Brandon Crawford) to the three batters he faced before he left. Reliever Tyler Clippard then hit a batter and gave up a runscoring single that narrowed the lead to 4-2. Clippard retired the next two batters in a row and got on an escape fly, but Lamont Wade Jr. dropped a two-run single in the right to tie the score. Bryant delivered an RBI-double in the 10th to put the Giants ahead for good. We really had nothing to do with winning that game, Bryant said. Their starter really shut us down for eight, what seemed like nine, innings. Until then, Kelly said he definitely thought he could have gone back for the ninth. Lovullo chose against it. It wasn’t worth it to me, Lovullo said. We have to remember what he’s been through in the past 12 months, right? He had surgery last year. He threw the ball really, really well, but on 102 pitches I felt like he was doing his job and it was time to hand him over to the bullpen. The result marked another series loss for the Diamondbacks, which dropped to 34-76, still the worst record in the majors. With 12 games in the next 14 games against contenders, seven against the San Diego Padres, two more against the Giants and three against the Philadelphia Phillies, things are not going to get any easier for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 112 at the pace. The 2004 team lost a franchise record of 111 games.

